Miami Heat Shooter Busts Slump, Breaks Out ‘Jimmy Shake’

Late in the fourth quarter, Duncan Robinson took Myles Turner one-on-one on the baseline and pulled out an ankle-breaking move to beat him for an easy bucket. It was a move he’d seen many times at Miami Heat practice.

Robinson was doing his best rendition of the “Jimmy Shake,” something that teammate Jimmy Butler had made him look foolish on time after time in the gym. He was sick and tired of getting beat on it himself so Turner became the unlikely victim.

“I had to mix in the Jimmy Shake there in the corner,” Robinson said. “I’ve seen him get me plenty of times in practice so it was only right I had to get somebody else on it.”

Butler laughed about the new addition to Robinson’s repertoire, adding he was glad to see that the young three-point shooter finally adopted it.

“It’s about time,” Butler said. “When coach put him in front of me, to guard me in practice, I would score on him every time. He would go for the same move. I’m glad to see him add something to his repertoire.”

This is Duncan Robinson's version of an ankle-breaker. pic.twitter.com/yV4W0emXBR — Couper Moorhead (@CoupNBA) April 1, 2021

Robinson finished with a game-high 20 points in 33 minutes while notching six timely treys. The 26-year-old has been heating up from deep after a mid-season slump. He’s averaging 16.5 points in his last four games while going 20-of-35 (57.1%) from three-point land.

“I try not to get too high or too low. You just got to continue to take the right shots,” Robinson said. “I feel like I was taking them before this little stretch where they were going in. Can’t get too caught up in makes or misses but instead just being aggressive.”

Duncan messed around tonight 🍩 20 Pts / 6 threes / 8 Rebs / 4 Asts pic.twitter.com/ylfzR0TUzv — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) April 1, 2021

Erik Spoelstra Applauds Robinson’s Work Ethic

The other facet of Robinson’s game that has grown by leaps and bounds is his defensive intensity. He was quick to get back in transition during Wednesday’s 92-87 win while helping contain Indiana Pacers guard Caris LeVert. Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra credited his “effort level,” particularly his ability to move seamlessly from the paint to the three-point line.

“It’s not like an overnight improvement. You’re literally looking at hundreds of days of development and drill work and film work and he’s conscientious about it. He takes pride in it,” Spoelstra said. “I remember when we first signed him, that stretch run we had two years ago, it was tough to play him because his defense was too raw at that point, but he really committed and he’s stayed with it.”

Robinson’s most improved area might be his close-out defense when plays break down. LeVert went 0-of-4 from deep on Wednesday, with backcourt mate Malcolm Brogdon going 1-of-8.

“I think the biggest thing is I have a very clear understanding of what my job is on the floor,” Robinson said. “A lot of times I won’t get too caught up in getting lost in the weeds, in terms of trying to explain it, just getting shooters off the line and to the baseline. As I’ve gotten more comfortable, the game has slowed down a little bit.”

Heat Start New Winning Streak

That makes two wins in a row for the Miami Heat (24-24) following a six-game losing streak. They have climbed back up to fifth in the Eastern Conference standings as the playoffs loom on the horizon. Every single one of these remaining games carries extra weight.

“Winning is winning, get it how you got to get it,” Butler said after beating the Pacers. “Now is the time to start practicing these playoff habits and that was a playoff game for us.”

Coach Spo says he expects Victor Oladipo to be available for tomorrow night's home game vs the Warriors. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 31, 2021

Next up, a home date tonight (April 1) against the Golden State Warriors (23-24) who get Steph Curry back in the lineup. The Heat will be seeing reinforcements as well as two-time All-Star Victor Oladipo is expected to make his Heat debut.

“I’m hype. I’m excited,” Butler said of Oladipo. “Another piece that we acquired and he’s going to fit in right away and he’s going to help us win. He’s going to help us guard, obviously he’s going to help us put points on the board. I’m ready to get it rocking.”

