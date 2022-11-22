Proposed Trade Sees Heat Deal Duncan Robinson for $125 Million Star

The Miami Heat have officially entered the trade rumor mill. With the recent reports (via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype) that Duncan Robinson could be available in talks, there has been a lot of speculation regarding where he could end up and what Miami could get in return.

One potential match for a deal would be with the Atlanta Hawks, who have gotten involved in the rumor mill as well. They have supposedly opened up preliminary talks regarding a John Collins trade, and the Heat should absolutely get involved.

Here’s an outline of a potential deal:

Heat receive: Collins

Hawks receive: Robinson, Caleb Martin, 2027 1st-Round Pick, 2028 2nd-Round Pick

This deal would see the Heat snag a major upgrade for their power forward position, as Martin (6’5) has been starting for them at that position. Bringing Collins into the mix would help improve their offense in a big way.

So far this season, Collins has been struggling to meet expectations. He’s averaging 12.6 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists on 49.7% shooting from the field and 26.9% shooting from deep.

That being said, his career numbers are much more promising. For his career, he’s put up 16.3 minutes, 8.3 rebounds, and 1.5 assists on 55.7% shooting from the field and 36.9% shooting from three-point land.

His shooting and vertical floor spacing would give Miami a much-needed extra option on offense for Jimmy Butler and Tyler Herro to defer to.

Hawks Open Trade Talks Around Collins

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Atlanta has opened up trade discussions involving Collins.

“The Hawks have opened up preliminary trade discussions around forward John Collins, as interested teams inquire, league sources tell The Athletic,” Charania wrote. “The Suns are a team showing desire in Collins, those sources have added, but they appear uninclined to take on the long-term money of Collins, who is in the second season of a five-year, $125 million contract. The Hawks don’t have an imminent deal in place involving Collins, those sources say, and executives around the league believe a potential deal will be weeks and potentially months in the making ahead of the Feb. 9 trade deadline.”

JOHN COLLINS, DESTROYER OF WORLDS pic.twitter.com/qOVzZgBly3 — Bally Sports: Hawks (@HawksOnBally) November 17, 2022

Why Hawks Make This Trade

Giving up Collins would see the Hawks seriously shake up their core. Before they traded for Dejounte Murray this past summer, he was widely regarded as their second-best player behind Trae Young.

That being said, in this deal, they would be getting two players who could step in and give them solid minutes. Robinson would obviously be one, and although he’s having a down year from three-point land, Atlanta ranks 27th in three-point percentage (32.0%), so they could use the help regardless.

While he’s not the biggest name, Martin would actually be a phenomenal pickup for Atlanta. They need to improve their depth at the wing position, and Martin has proved that he can play the two, three, and four. He’d be a great 3&D guy in their rotation, as he’s averaging 9.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game this year on 44.8% shooting from the field and 38.0% shooting from deep.

Add the picks on top of that, and it’s not a bad haul for Collins.