Heat Star Confronts Fan Trash-Talking His $90 Million Contract [VIDEO]

Miami Heat sniper Duncan Robinson is one very happy man after signing his five-year $90 million contract, and his The Long Shot podcast host, Davis Reid, proved that no amount of trash-talking could ruin the forward’s mood.

While The Long Shot typically releases new episodes every Thursday, the show premiered a hilarious new video on Tuesday reminiscent of MTV’s Punk’d. In the video, Reid asks summer league fans about Robinson’s new contract while the 27-year-old forward hides behind them.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Davis starts out asking fans questions about other notable free agency moves before asking them if Robinson’s huge payday “is worth it.” During the first interview, a man wearing a black Dodgers hat says, “If you’re giving that money to Robinson, he s***** in the playoffs last year.”

“Duncan gotta wake up in the playoffs for me to give him some credit,” he continued, as Robinson snuck up behind him.” As for what the Heat player should do with his money, “Buy a playoff jumper,” the fan says before Robinson reveals himself.

“What are you talking about?” Robinson says, before laughing and shaking hands with the fan.





Play



Duncan Robinson Surprises Fans Talking Trash About His New Contract With The Miami Heat Duncan Robinson's new contract with The Miami Heat has a lot of fans opinionated. So we decided to ask some of these fans at NBA Summer League about their opinions on Duncan's contract… with Duncan standing right behind them. Some were kind. Some were not. All were surprised to see our boy listening to their… 2021-08-17T13:00:20Z

While a lot of fans had disparaging remarks about Robinson getting the bag, calling him “overpaid” and “very streaky,” two men (around the 2:00 mark) were thrilled for him.

“Excellent pick-up, excellent pickup,” a guy in a black t-shirt says. “I thought he did very well last year. He needs to work on the defense a little bit. But shooter – off the tops. Knows the system. Been there for a while. Love the pick…. he’s undrafted and he got paid. Shout out, Duncan!”

Pat Riley Deems Robinson a ‘Critical’ Part of the Heat Roster





Play



Duncan Robinson's Best 3-Pointers From The 2019-20 Season Watch the best long-range buckets from Miami's 3-point specialist Duncan Robinson! Catch Duncan from downtown when the Miami Heat take on the Los Angeles Lakers in Game 6 of the #NBAFinals tomorrow at 7:30 PM ET on ABC! Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN Full Game Highlights Playlist: on.nba.com/2rjGMge For news, stories, highlights and more, go… 2020-10-10T14:00:10Z

While certain fans may have differing opinions about Robinson, Heat president Pat Riley has full confidence in the Michigan alum. “The Godfather” put out a powerful statement explaining why they offered the 6-foot-7 forward such a massive pay rise.

“Duncan is the epitome of everybody who’s ever had a dream about being a great NBA player,” Heat president Pat Riley said in a statement, per the Miami Herald. “I have never been around a player who worked as hard, fastidiously working on what he needed to do in order to improve his game. Not just his shooting, but his overall game. Having Duncan back was very critical for us.”

Robinson’s contract stands as the biggest deal ever offered to an undrafted player in the NBA. In the past two seasons combined, only two other players have scored more threes than Robinson (520), Portland Trail Blazers’ Damian Lillard (545), and Sacramento Kings’ Buddy Hield (553).

Video of Robinson Signing His Contract Went Viral

Surprise. @D_Bo20 had more than just the contract waiting on him when it was time to sign@MiamiHEAT // @ftx_us pic.twitter.com/TdbhbYItFU — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) August 15, 2021

Over the weekend, the Heat’s official Twitter account shared a video during which Robinson almost “loses it,” he says, after learning his agent, Jason Glushon, secretly facilitated a plan for his parents, and Marta, his sister, to join him at the contract signing.

In the heartwarming video, his father, Jeffrey Robinson, and mother, Elisabeth Robinson, look to be the proudest parents in the world. Seeing their son go undrafted in 2018 to one of the best three-point shooters in the entire NBA, to signing a contract worth nearly nine figures — it’s nothing short of an amazing journey.

“I’m excited to have my family here,” Robinson says. “I’m completely surprised by that. Just feeling super blessed and humbled by this whole experience really. I had no idea. It was just truly a special moment.”

READ NEXT: Heat ‘Plan’ to Tap Nigeria Star as Kyle Lowry’s Backup, Insider Says