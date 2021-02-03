‘I’m Gonna Get Cut’: Heat Shooter Explains Embarrassing NYC Moment

The “Long Shot” podcast with Duncan Robinson might be the most interesting show in the world. The undrafted three-point specialist has great chemistry with co-host Davis Reid and some seriously funny stories.

Robinson has morphed into a dangerous wing player for the Miami Heat in his third season. He is averaging 14.4 points per game this year while shooting 41.6% from deep. But it was one recent anecdote Robinson told about almost getting cut during his rookie year that had everyone laughing out loud. First, the 26-year-old set the scene: the Heat are coming off a brutal loss to the New York Knicks when Reid invites him out to dinner at TAO “the restaurant.”

It was a little past midnight and Robinson was hesitant to leave his hotel room, but he jumped in an Uber to meet his friend. He immediately sees a Heat shooting coach across the street upon exiting the car, then spots the entire Miami coaching staff walking out of TAO as he is entering the building. Robinson’s NBA life flashed before his eyes. Here’s how he described it:

I am absolutely mortified. Basically, the optics of what it looks like is that I’m having a night out on the town, I’m sure to them. I’m going to see my friends, we’re going to like basically drink water and catch up, like the most innocent thing in the world — and I am so embarrassed to be seeing them. They ask me like, ‘Hey Duncan, What’s up?’ and they don’t think anything of it. I literally don’t know what to say, I freeze … I’m a mess. Dude. This is over. Like, I’m gonna get cut. They don’t think I take my work seriously. This is it. We’re done. We had a good run.

Dwyane Wade Reflects on Big 3 ‘Not Having Fun’

Former Heat All-Star Dwyane Wade made headlines the other day when he talked about “not having fun” during his first season in Miami. It had nothing to do with the crazy nightlife or butting heads with LeBron James and Chris Bosh. No, Wade didn’t like being labeled as the villains and getting booed every night in different arenas all over the country. It was hard to compartmentalize.

Wade was a guest on Gilbert Arenas’ “No Chill” podcast where he took a quick trip down memory lane with the former Washington Wizards star. Here is what the future Hall of Famer said about being a villain in the Big 3 alliance (as transcribed by Heat Nation):

We expected some of it, we didn’t expect that. Not at all. It took the fun out of basketball. Trying to play the villain, it just took the joy away from the game. And even though we still were good, all that kind of stuff, we didn’t have fun in that first year.

Russell Westbrook Out Tonight vs. Heat

The Heat (7-13) return to the floor tonight at AmericanAirlines Arena for their fifth straight home game. They have gone 1-3 so far with a two-game set remaining against the Washington Wizards. Trade rumors continue to swirl around All-Star guard Bradley Beal — whether he wants them to or not — and his team will be short-handed versus the Heat.

Russell Westbrook will miss the contest due to load management with the Wizards playing in back-to-back games. The nine-time All-Star is averaging 20.6 points per game for Washington. The opponents will also be without backup point guard Raul Neto (groin). Tip-off is slated for 8 p.m.

