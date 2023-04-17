Heat Coach Eric Spoelstra Has Telling Comments on Future of Max Strus

After the Miami Heat sent the Chicago Bulls home in the play-in tournament on April 14, one player in particular may have upped his stock more than others: Heat forward Max Strus.

The 27-year-old Strus played 35 minutes against the Bulls and finished with 31 points, going 7-of-12 from beyond the arc. He was a huge reason the Heat made their 24th postseason appearance in team history, and Strus’ standout performance came at a good time for both the team and for him personally, as he’s set to be an unrestricted free agent this summer.

After the win over Chicago in the play-in, Heat star Jimmy Butler shared his thoughts on Strus’ performance. “This man made himself a lot of money tonight,” Butler captioned on an Instagram post. Heat head coach Eric Spoelstra seems to agree based on his recent comments.

Strus Has Been Quietly Improving Over His 4 Seasons

Strus is one of seven undrafted players on Miami’s roster, including Udonis Haslem, Gabe Vincent and Omer Yurtseven. No other team in the postseason this year has more undrafted athletes on their respective rosters than Miami.

Now in his fourth season in the NBA, Strus played in just two games his first year in the league, when he spent a lone season with the Bulls. Strus has been with the Heat over the last three years, and both his scoring average and minutes have increased in each year with the team. He averaged just over six points a game during the 2020-21 season, 10.6 points a game the following year and 11.5 points this past season (numbers from Basketball Reference).

“Like a lot of our guys,” Spoelstra said about Strus, via The South Florida Sun Sentinel, “he has that grit and that perseverance. His routine never changes, in terms of starting his shooting workouts. Whether we’re on the road, he always meets us there, gets in his routine before we arrive. After practice, before practice, before games, he just stays consistent all the way through. And that’s what you can commit to, not having a guarantee of any kind of results. But if you just continue to plug away, you stay with your process, eventually the floodgates can open, particularly if you just stay the course and have that kind of perseverance and grit.”

Coach Spo also thinks Strus may be about to cash in.

Coach Spo: ‘Really Happy for Guys Like Max’

“You’re really happy for guys like Max, when they have to go through a lot of different stuff during an NBA season,” Spoelstra added, referencing Strus’ status as a free agent this summer. “It’s not all roses. But I think it develops some competitive character and I think he’s really grown just overall this season.”

Will Miami re-sign Strus? That all depends on how much money he wants, but it’s not likely. Currently on a veteran’s minimum deal, Strus will be commanding far more than the $1.8 million he made this year. Considering the Heat re-signed three-point ace Duncan Robinson to a five-year, $90 million deal, Miami may be looking for a cheap veteran on a one- or two-year deal.

We’ll see how it goes, but if Strus continues to ball out in the playoffs, he’s very likely a goner.