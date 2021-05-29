Miami Heat Coach Delivers Strong Message on ‘Conceding’ Playoffs

There’s a lot of pressure on the Miami Heat going into Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday. With an 0-3 deficit, it’s time to win or go home.

While no team in NBA history has ever come back to win a series after being down by three games, Heat’s head coach Erik Spoelstra delivered a strong message to anyone who believes the team has already given up hope on turning things around.

“We’re not conceding to anything or anyone,” Spoelstra said on May 29 prior to tipoff. “This is about competition and sometimes it doesn’t go your way. We have an opportunity to respond again today. I know our locker room. I know how our guys respond to adversity, when things are rough.”

Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler shared a similar sentiment following the team’s 113-84 loss during Game 3. “We’re not too worried about what history says, but we got our work cut out for us,” Butler admitted, which is possibly the nicest way to say it’s not looking good for Miami. The team’s stats are impressively bad.

The Heat’s Game 3 loss on Thursday was the most lopsided playoff loss in franchise history, Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman reported.

Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson tweeted, “This week marked only the second time Heat has ever lost 2 consecutive games by at least 29 points each. Happened Jan. 5-7, 1990 to Sonics (by 30) and Lakers (39).”

While Butler was called out for not performing like a five-time All-Star, he went 4-22 in Game 1 and 4-10 in Game 2, he finished Game 3 with 19 points, eight rebounds, and six assists. Tragically, no other Heat player was able to help Butler out and close the deficit against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Bucks.

Coach Spo Admits the Deficit Is an ‘Overwhleming’ Battle

"Obviously, we have to be much better in quite a few areas" Coach Spoelstra says the team's energy was not in question tonight, but the team's execution left something to be desired as the Heat lose 113-84 to the Bucks#HEATTwitter pic.twitter.com/yAbzKyPvhU — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) May 28, 2021



While Game 1 of the playoff series between the Heat and the Bucks previewed what looked like an intense battle, Miami was outscored by Milwaukee by a total of 63 points between Game 2 and Game 3.

“Everything can seem overwhelming if you look at the whole big picture,” Heat coach Erik Spoelstra said after the Heat fell to 0-3. “You take it one step at a time. We’re capable of playing good enough to win a game, and that’s all our focus has to be right now.”

“We’ll take a look and we’ll work to get some solutions,” Spoelstra added.

While winning the series seems like a pipe dream, the Heat will look to at least look to go out with some dignity with a Game 4 win at home in Miami at the AmericanAirlines Arena on Saturday.

“We’ve got to pick who we want to be,” Butler said. “Be physical and make things much more tougher. And then I think you’ve got to live with the result. We’re just not attacking the ball the way we’re supposed to.”

