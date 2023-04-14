Erik Spoelstra Sends Strong Message on Jimmy Butler After Heat Beat Bulls

The Miami Heat took down the Chicago Bulls in a decisive Play-In Game on Friday, earning a date with the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs. Jimmy Butler bounced back, much like the Heat as a whole, after a rough showing against the Atlanta Hawks Tuesday.

In Miami’s 102-91 victory, Butler poured in 31 points, while shooting 11-of-24 from the field.

After the big win, head coach Erik Spoelstra had some words on his star forward’s impressive showing.

“He just willed it down the stretch,” Spoelstra said via South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Getting to the basket, getting and-1’s, getting to the free throw line.”

He later joked that he wished he could take credit for the strong outing.

“I wish I could say it’s coaching.”

Spo also spoke about the Heat as a whole, discussing their desire to claim the final Eastern Conference playoff spot.

“Our team has obviously not been perfect this year. But I do know one thing about the men in that locker room: The last 48 hours, I know how categorically, unequivocally, how badly and desperately our group wanted to get into this damn thing.”

Miami’s opening game against Milwaukee will tip on Sunday at 5:30pm.

Max Strus Issues Statement on Jimmy Butler After Heat Beat Bulls

Spoelstra wasn’t the only one who showered the 33-year-old with praise after Friday’s win. Max Strus, who also had a 31-point outburst, credited Butler for helping him get hot against Chicago.

“Get the ball to him,” Strus said of that Butler’s continued excellent decision making, via House of Highlights. “He’s one of the best at finding me. I love playing with him. He just makes the game easy for everyone.”

Strus’ high-scoring was an efficient one. He shot 8-of-16 from the field and 7-of-12 from beyond the arc.

On the other hand, Butler detailed his gameplan heading into the elimination game, citing staying aggressive as a key component.

“That’s what my squad needed me to do,” Butler said. “Stay aggressive and keep being in attack mode, and eventually, the ball’s gotta go in. I can’t keep missing layups.”

Jimmy Butler Will Do ‘Whatever it Takes’ for Heat to Win

Prior to Miami’s Play-In loss against Atlanta earlier this week, Butler told reporters that he’s willing to do whatever he has to in order to get his squad wins in the postseason.

Unfortunately for him, he also called a shot that he never hit, saying the Heat would take down the Hawks.

“I’m gonna do whatever it takes for my team to win — night in and night out, and honestly, I couldn’t care less what anybody writes, if I’m a good basketball player or a bad basketball player,” Butler had said via “The Athletic’s” Joe Vardon . “So as I take on tomorrow’s matchup, and we get that dub, we’ll worry about what goes on down the line. But I think I’m gonna be a decent basketball player at the end of the day.”

After his bold claim, the vet didn’t exactly show out. Butler was only to total 21 points on an inefficient 6-of-19 from the field, in Tuesday’s defeat to Trae Young’s Hawks.