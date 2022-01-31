Miami Heat Players Reveal Erik Spoelstra’s Secret Obsession

Miami Heat forward PJ Tucker is widely regarded as the NBA’s reigning “Sneaker King.” His insane sneaker collection rivals on absurd, including a travel bag that fits 16 pairs of shoes. Tucker’s favorite? Air Jordans, of course.

But there is a new person vying for his crown in the Heat locker room. And it’s not a player. Head coach Erik Spoelstra has a secret obsession with Air Jordans, one that he was willing to admit to the Miami Herald after a recent shootaround. He wears them all the time, including at Chris Bosh’s Hall of Fame ceremony. And he famously wore the classic Air Jordan IV “White/Cement” during LeBron James’ 2013 MVP presentation.

“I’ve got a lot,” Spoelstra told Anthony Chiang. “I’m like the coaching version of P.J. Tucker.”

According to Chiang, the 51-year-old fell in love with the brand during his days at the University of Portland where he proudly paraded around in Jordan 3s and Jordan 4s. His wife, Nikki, made a custom-designed pair for the couple’s wedding in 2016. And, yes, he danced in them that night.

“His Jordan collection is really up there,” Jimmy Butler said, via WPLG Local 10 Sports. “That mofo comes in with a different pair of J’s every day. I’m impressed.”

Jimmy Butler is impressed by Erik Spoelstra's lineups and sneaker collection… https://t.co/lFzZeEMdvZ pic.twitter.com/uomj9IQ4gZ — WPLG Local 10 Sports (@Local10Sports) October 2, 2019

His preference is “clean, smooth ones,” according to Tucker. And the veteran player dug deep into his personal collection to gift Spoelstra a rare pair earlier this year. Luckily, he had some Size 12s in his closet.

“I haven’t had a coach wear Jordans like Spo,” Tucker said. “Right now, I don’t see nobody messing with him. He brings out some stuff.”

NEW: Erik Spoelstra loves Air Jordans. He has a lot of them. "I’m like the coaching version of P.J. Tucker" https://t.co/Kox13qCapT Also, a closer look at the Heat's late game offense and other stuff — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) January 31, 2022

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Chris Silva Signs Another 10-Day Contract

Heat forward Chris Silva signed another 10-day contract on Monday. It marks his fourth consecutive 10-day contract with the team using the COVID-Related Hardship Allowance. He’s earned nearly $400,000 so far this season.

The Heat have signed Chris Silva to a fourth 10-day contract. Silva has earned nearly $400,000 from the deals. Even more when counting the one he also signed with the Timberwolves. Basically has earned more on 10-days than a two-way player. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) January 31, 2022

The 25-year-old has appeared in seven games for Miami this season, averaging 3.4 points and 3.7 rebounds in nine minutes per game. Silva is also shooting 61.5% from the field and 80% from the foul line. He last played on January 19 versus Portland where he registered one foul in less than a minute. Prior to joining the Heat, Silva bounced around between the Minnesota Timberwolves and their NBA G League affiliate, Iowa Wolves.

Victor Oladipo Counsels Nuggets Star

The Victor Oladipo Watch reached peak viewing when a viral video surfaced of him draining jumpers at the Heat practice facility. The expectation is that the two-time All-Star could be back in early February. He’s been rehabbing from season-ending surgery on his right quadriceps tendon.

In the meantime, Oladipo has been sending encouragement to Denver Nuggets star Jamal Murray who suffered a torn ACL in his left knee last April. The Heat guard reached out to Murray via Instagram and followed up with phone calls, according to the Denver Post. The two even shared a “chance in-person encounter.”

Jamal Murray pregame going 1-on-1. He’s nine-months post-ACL surgery. pic.twitter.com/lWDU47Mi4W — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) January 20, 2022

“Been a fan of his for quite some time,” Oladipo told Mike Singer. “We have mutual friends in the league. Just wanted to reach out and give him my two cents on the rehab process and what goes into it. Just showing him how much a lot of it goes into the mental aspect of believing that you can come back better than you were.”