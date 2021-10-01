Heat Coach Breaks Silence on Projected 2021 Staring Lineup

The Miami Heat enter the 2021-22 NBA season with 10 new faces on the roster, which means the starting lineup will look decidedly different than last year.

While it’s largely predicted the following mix of veteran stars and new player additions will make up the Heat’s starting five: Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Kyle Lowry, Duncan Robinson, and P.J. Tucker — this is all merely speculation.

Bleacher Report’s projected starting lineup for the HEAT: PG – Kyle Lowry

SG – Duncan Robinson

SF – Jimmy Butler

PF – PJ Tucker

C – Bam Adebayo “Miami's starters complement each other extremely well and should produce one of the best net ratings of any lineup this season.” pic.twitter.com/TRm7m2MVQJ — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) August 25, 2021

However, if those are the starting five, which is quite an impressive lineup, Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman surmised that the next three players to come off the bench will be Tyler Herro, Markieff Morris, and Dewayne Dedmon. Beyond that, it’s most untested (Max Strus, Gabe Vincent, Omer Yurtseven, KZ Okpala).”

Heat projected starting lineup of Lowry, Butler, Robinson, Tucker and Adebayo currently going against a lineup of Dedmon, Morris, Strus, Herro and Vincent. pic.twitter.com/XYe8rPabsL — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) October 1, 2021

On October 1, Winderman asked Spoelstra who will be starters when the season officially starts on October 21. “Spoelstra says he is still evaluating lineups,” Winderman tweeted, a response that will likely keep everyone in training camp on their toes over the next few weeks.

There are some things that I want to look at lineup-wise, and different combinations,” Spoelstra continued. “We have a couple more weeks to look at some things.”

Insane Stat Shows Morris Might Have to Be Named a Starter

Spoelstra has not decided on a starting five, but barring any injuries or illnesses, it’s hard to imagine the Heat’s starting lineup being anything else than what’s already being projected.

However, Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson provided stats that show Morris might have to be a starter over Tucker. His off-the-bench stats pale in comparison to how performs as a starter.

“In 27 starts with the Lakers last season, Morris shot 46.6% and 37.2% on three-pointers compared with 30.3% and 22.7% in 34 games as a backup… In his career, he has shot 36% on threes as a starter (solid) compared with 31.3% as a reserve (poor).”

The Return of Victor Oladipo Could Shake Up the Starting 5

It’s easy to forget about Victor Oladipo, considering the 29-year-old guard only appeared in four games before suffering a season-ending injury last season, but his return to full health could absolutely shake up the projected starting lineup.

The Heat took a gamble resigning Oladipo, who requires ample time to rehab his second quadriceps injury before he’s back on the court. Despite not being expected to play until 2022, Miami signed the guard to a one-year, veteran’s minimum contract, per Sports Illustrated.

On August 20, however, Dr. Jonathon Glashow, who performed Oladipo’s season-ending surgery, revealed Miami’s gamble on the two-time All-Star was not in vain and that Oladipo is expected to be back in action before the new year.

The Heat Will Likely Announce Their Official Starting Lineup 30 Minutes Prior to Tipoff

Spoelstra shuffled through several different lineups last season before nailing down permanent starters, but a lot of the switch-ups came out of necessity, with numerous players forced out due to health and safety protocols and/or injuries.

Expect Coach Spo to mess around with various different starting lineups during the preseason. The players getting the start in those six exhibition games will not be entirely indicative of who will actually get the nod when the new season starts.

As for when the Heat will announce their starters, “Sometime around 7:30 p.m. on October 21, about 30 minutes before the season opener against the visiting Milwaukee Bucks, and even then only under duress and by league mandate,” Winderman surmised.

“About the only thing Erik Spoelstra enjoys talking about less than starting lineups might be injuries,” Winderman added. “And it’s pretty close.”

