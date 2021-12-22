Ex-Heat Starter Inks Deal With East Rival After 4-Year Hiatus: Report

A former Miami Heat starter is joining a familiar Eastern Conference rival.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, 40-year-old Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day contract with the Boston Celtics. Johnson actually began his career with the Celtics back in 2001 as the 10th overall pick in the 2001 NBA Draft.

“Free agent guard Joe Johnson is signing a 10-day deal with the Boston Celtics, sources tell ESPN,” says Wojnarowski. “Johnson is returning to the franchise that drafted him 20 years ago and is expected to play tonight vs. Cleveland.”

The Celtics have signed a couple of other players due to their current COVID-19 situation. In fact, they signed 15-year veteran C.J. Miles on Monday, December 20. Miles had been away from the NBA for two years before signing with the Celtics.

Johnson last appeared in the NBA during the 2017-18 season as a member of the Utah Jazz and Houston Rockets. The veteran swingman appeared in 55 games that season, averaging 6.8 points, 3.1 rebounds and 1.5 assists per game.

Prior to that, Johnson had a short stint with the Heat during the 2015-16 season. The seven-time NBA All-Star signed with the Heat midway through the season after reaching a buyout agreement with the Brooklyn Nets. He started in all 24 regular season games he appeared in along with 14 additional postseason games.

Johnson averaged 13.4 points per game on 51.8 percent from the field and 41.7 percent from beyond the arc during his Heat stint.

While Johnson hasn’t appeared in an NBA game in nearly four years, he has stayed very active in Ice Cube’s BIG3 League. In fact, he’s established himself as one of the top players in the three-on-three league, winning league MVP honors in 2019 before winning back-to-back league titles over the past couple of years.

The former All-NBA selection holds career averages of 16.0 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game across stints with the Heat, Nets, Jazz, Rockets, Celtics and Phoenix Suns across 17 seasons in the league.