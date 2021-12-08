Former Heat Star Showing Another Facet Of His Amazing Life

When you say the name Rony Seikaly in South Florida, many that have followed the franchise since its inception would automatically tell you what he meant to the Miami Heat franchise.

The Heat’s first-ever draft pick will forever be linked to the team despite having additional stops in Orlando, Golden State, Nets and Barcelona. Although his overall basketball career was good, it was his life after basketball that seems that much more fascinating.

From his amazing youth leaving Lebanon and going to Greece, all which led to him blossoming into a basketball player with a solid career that also ended up being one of the first European players to establish themselves in the NBA, thus helping open the door to that market at a time where a player from outside the United States would not even be considered.





NBA Star-Turned-House DJ, Music Producer & Mogul!! Inside The Crazy Life Of Rony Seikaly! First-ever Miami Heat draft pick. International house DJ and music producer. Real estate mogul. From war-torn Beirut to South Beach, Rony Seikaly shares his incredible story for the first time in CloseUp360's documentary. Over the course of his life, Rony has reinvented himself three times—through basketball, music and real estate—building a successful career in each… 2019-06-26T23:23:09Z

On Wednesday, the former Syracuse star showed images of a concert that he held during Art Basel, the international art festival that took place in South Florida this past week. In the image you see Seikaly surrounded by fans as he is playing his music for them.

Seikaly Living The “Typical” South Florida Life

Seikaly is quite the impressive entrepreneur as he owns a real estate agency while investing in various high-end restaurants on South Beach. But Seikaly was quite adamant about falling in love with Miami basically at first sight.

In various interviews he discussed how his life in South Florida has many “blessings”. One of which is being able to go on his boat and “visit friends”. Of course, he lives in the exclusive area of Star Island where he happens to have Diddy as one of his neighbors.

Being around these types of people are what helped propel the next step in his passion for music; something that originated for the time he was DJing house music in Greece at the age of 14.

“Greece is where I acquired a taste for house music as the evolution of disco,” he admitted in an interview that he gave SPIN Magazine back in November.

Yet it is his actual scene that helped him get to finish his debut album “Moonwalk” that is scheduled to come out in March 2022 under his own label, .





Won't Stop Now (Original Mix) Provided to YouTube by Kontor New Media GmbH Won't Stop Now (Original Mix) · Rony Seikaly · Diddy Won't Stop Now ℗ Stride Released on: 2021-11-19 Artist, Producer: Rony Seikaly Featured Artist: Diddy Composer: Rony Seikaly Composer, Lyricist: Sean Combs Music Publisher: Copyright Control Auto-generated by YouTube. 2021-11-18T10:08:39Z

One of the tracks, “Won’t Stop Now” is a collaboration with Diddy that was released back in October while the a second track is scheduled to come out on December 17.

As of now, his music was received to much acclaim. Just days after “Won’t Stop Now” was released, the track reached number one on Apple Music in the Techno category.

Of course, this was celebrated by the former Heat man that used the local scene as the ideal place to promote and share some of the 26 tracks that are part of his maiden voyage.

