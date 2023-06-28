$41 Million Big Man ‘On Heat’s Radar’ in Free Agency: Report

As the Miami Heat look to improve their roster this summer, after making an improbable run to the NBA Finals, new information has surfaced about who they may be looking to land in free agency.

According to Yahoo Sports’ Jake Fischer, the Heat may be interested in targeting Dallas Mavericks‘ center Christian Wood.

“After an expensive roster started and stopped its way to the eighth seed in the Eastern Conference and then ripped off a momentous run to the NBA Finals, Miami needs to consider how to improve around Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo while standing dangerously close to the second tax apron — especially after Victor Oladipo exercised his $8.75 million player option for this upcoming campaign. For potential external targets: Christian Wood continues to be mentioned by league personnel as someone on the Heat’s radar.”

Wood had a strange role with the Mavericks last season. He appeared in 67 games, starting in just 17. There had been criticism from fans about how head coach Jason Kidd was utilizing the 27-year-old, who was in the final season of a three-year, $41 million contract.

The seven-year veteran was still able to produce at a respectable level, averaging 16.6 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 1.1 blocks per game. Wood was efficient as well, knocking down 51.5% of his attempts from the field and 37.6% of those from distance.

Wood’s ability to knock down shots from distance would likely make him a welcome fit with Miami. Throughout the regular season, both fans and media members pointed to shooting with size as one of the team’s biggest needs. The Heat wound up signing Kevin Love, who fit quite nicely next to Adebayo.

Heat Looking to Move on From Kyle Lowry: Report

Of course, Miami doesn’t exactly have the most wiggle room in terms of spending this summer. In fact, they’re projected to be $60 million over the NBA’s salary cap, per Spotrac. One way that they can get off of some of that debt would be to move on from Kyle Lowry, who is set to make $30 million next season.

The Miami Herald’s Barry Jackson reported Tuesday that the Heat are weighing options to move on from the 37-year-old.

“According to two sources, the Heat has been giving thought to potentially using the waive-and-stretch provision on Lowry if Miami is unable to trade him, though a firm decision on that has not been made,” Jackson wrote. “That waive-and-stretch mechanism would allocate his remaining cap hit equally over three seasons.”

If Miami was to wave and stretch Lowry, they’d be able to save roughly $20 million next season.

Kyle Lowry Likely to Be a Part of Any Major Heat Trade

Jackson’s recent report aligns with the message that Heavy Sports’ Sean Deveney sent on Lowry a few weeks back. He explained that his large contract not only gives Miami good reason to want to offload him, but that it’d make him vital to any financial aspect of a potential blockbuster.

“His play during the postseason helped resuscitate his trade value. But as old as he is, and considering his inability to stay healthy (he missed five weeks with a sore left knee just before the playoffs), that resuscitation is limited. With Lowry slated to earn $29.6 million next season, he would almost have to be part of any major Miami trade—it would be difficult to bring in, say, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal without sending out Lowry.”