Twitter Reacts to Ex-Heat Guard Goran Dragic Joining Conference Rival

It was never a secret that former Miami Heat guard Goran Dragic was unhappy with the sign-and-trade deal that sent him to the Toronto Raptors during free agency. And after several awkward months with the franchise, the veteran has finally found a new home.

While hopes were running high that Dragic would return to Miami, which he was would’ve been allowed to do after receiving a buyout from the Raptors last week, the 35-year-old is heading to one of the Heat’s Eastern Conference rivals, the Brooklyn Nets, as first reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Goran Dragic is signing a deal with the Nets for the rest of the season, his agent tells @wojespn. To clear a roster spot for Dragic, Brooklyn is waiving Jevon Carter, sources tell Wojnarowski. pic.twitter.com/NiXxA96Cb6 — ESPN (@espn) February 21, 2022

If The Dragon couldn’t rejoin Heat, reuniting with Nets coach Steve Nash, who served as a mentor to the guard early in his career – the two were teammates with the Phoenix Suns — was likely one of his top options, and the news of Dragic heading to Brooklyn was met with high praise on Twitter.

Brooklyn is stacked once again. Kyrie Irving

Seth Curry

Kevin Durant

Ben Simmons

Andre Drummond Goran Dragic

Patty Mills

Cam Thomas

Blake Griffin

LaMarcus Aldridge Bruce Brown

Joe Harris*

James Johnson

Nic Claxton

Day’Ron Sharpe — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 21, 2022

Analysts and Nets fans believe that after the Nets traded away James Harden, the players the franchise has acquired since has once again made them a true contender. One man tweeted, “So the Nets lost James Harden who didn’t even want to be there, and ended up getting Ben Simmons, Seth Curry, Andre Drummond, Goran Dragic, AND two 1st round picks??? Thank you for requesting out, @JHarden13 🙏.”

Steve Nash waving at the haters. Now we know why Nash wasn’t at the 75th Anniversary Ceremony; he was courting the newest Net, Goran Dragic.pic.twitter.com/uH5S6ElDdU — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 21, 2022

BROOKLYN LANDS ANOTHER PREMIER BUYOUT PLAYER Huge get by the Nets to land Goran Dragic. https://t.co/KrrtN89ySx — Billy Reinhardt (@BillyReinhardt) February 21, 2022

While the Heat (38-21) sit in first place atop the Eastern Conference, the Nets are in 8th place with a 31-28 record. The Heat’s next game against the Nets is on March 3.

Twitter Users Were Surprised Dragic Would Want to Play Alongside Ben Simmons

Goran and Ben on the same team 😅 pic.twitter.com/BdmKcYf1fL — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 21, 2022

It’s well-known across the league that Dragic’s real-life close friend, Heat star Jimmy Butler, has a storied history with Ben Simmons, who recently joined the Nets in the trade that brought Harden to the Sixers.

And after the news was announced that Dragic would now be his teammates with Simmons, fans shared a video of a game where were the guard clearly slapped Simmons across the back of the head.

Kyrie, Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic all on the same team can't wait to see that explosion with alllll that drama 💣 pic.twitter.com/Z2u4MVwkKD — BMDinTDOT (@BMDinTDOT) February 21, 2022

Ben Simmons and Goran Dragic during their first practice pic.twitter.com/sWOaqywgCz — The G Quad Podcast (@thegquad) February 21, 2022

However, SB Nation’s Bily Reinhardt predicts the duo will play well together. Reinhardt tweeted, “Also, excited to see Goran Dragic next to Ben Simmons. I think Dragic & Simmons are ideal complements for each other. Simmons, Dragic, Mills, Durant, Griffin is a fast playing group that would excite me.”

Dragic’s contract with the Nets runs through the end of the season, after which he’ll become a free agent.

Dragic Only Appeared in 5 Games With the Raptors

Raptors announce that Goran Dragic is taking time away from the team to attend to a personal matter pic.twitter.com/JO3MFWwVet — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 28, 2021

Dragic, who spent seven seasons with the Heat, appeared in just five games with the Raptors before abruptly exiting in November due to a “personal matter.”

Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said at the time, “Goran is taking some time away from the team, with our full support, to manage a personal matter. He has been a complete professional in the time that he has been with the Raptors — Goran has been a great mentor to our younger players and a valued teammate for our veterans.”

As for when or if the Slovenian star would return to play in Toronto, the statement remained vague. However, the Raptors franchise made it clear that he’s not leaving on bad terms and has the full support of the team’s vice-chairman and president Masai Ujiri and head coach Nick Nurse.

“He will continue to work out and stay in shape during his time away. There is no definite timeline for this process, and we will advise updates as appropriate. Goran has the backing of Masai, Nick, and the entire organization, and we wish him nothing but the best.”

Goran Dragic staying ready and putting in work at the Miami Heat practice facility 👀 (h/t @AhnFireDigital ) pic.twitter.com/Pfi8VTQtvP — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) December 31, 2021

Dragic, however, never suited up for another Raptors game, and over the past few months, was instead spotted working out in Miami and attending Heat games, which further fueled rumors of a prodigal return. Perhaps, next season, Dragic can once again find his way back to South Beach.

READ NEXT: Heat: NBA Analyst Suggests Blockbuster Trade for Lakers Anthony Davis