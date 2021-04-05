NBA Rumors: Miami Heat Eyeing Former First-Round Pick?

The buyout market has all but dried up as the NBA playoff eligibility deadline looms on April 9. The Miami Heat have been casually linked to Marc Gasol in recent days — and less desirable names like Dewayne Dedmon, Justin Patton, Thon Maker, Tyler Zeller.

Here’s another one to throw into Pat Riley’s expansive Rolodex: Greg Monroe. The former seventh overall pick in 2010 hasn’t laced them up in the NBA since the 2019 postseason but the 30-year-old big man wants back in. Monroe was a guest on The Ringer’s Real Ones podcast where he revealed he’s ready to “show that my game has evolved” and he’s been working on more than just low-post moves.

He has spent the last few years playing professionally overseas, including meaningful stints in Russia and Germany. The 6-foot-11 center averaged 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game in 13 NBA seasons. Not for nothing, Monroe is five years younger than LaMarcus Aldridge.

“I’m ready to come in and whatever role is there for me, I’m ready to accept it,” Monroe told The Ringer, via HoopsRumors. “I know what I bring to a team. I know the skills, the versatility that I bring. It’s just about getting an opportunity to showcase that, to show that my game has evolved and I’ve been working on my game to change it to fit more of the style now.”

Trevor Ariza playing defense on Greg Monroe last week in Miami. 😉 📸 – @lanezphoto pic.twitter.com/WiZ43uHG0O — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 22, 2021

Why the heck would Monroe have any interest in playing for the Heat? Location, location, location. He’s been working out in the Miami area for the past couple of months after having his contract terminated by BC Khimki in Moscow last January. He was even spotted in the gym with Heat forward Trevor Ariza. His most recent NBA experience came with the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019 when he averaged 13.7 points per game.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

Victor Oladipo Not 100% Healthy Yet

Head coach Erik Spoelstra has been slowly ramping newly acquired guard Victor Oladipo up for the playoffs. He saw 23 minutes in his Heat debut on April 1, then 30 minutes on April 3. He has 14 points in two games on 5-of-21 shooting from the field. Not great, although Oladipo fully admitted that he’s not 100% healthy.

Victor Oladipo revealed tonight that a strength deficit between his legs remains, "One leg is stronger than the other. So I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. So working my way back and finding my balance is something I'm continuing to work at." — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) April 4, 2021

“I’m not one to make excuses, so I don’t make any,” Oladipo told Ira Winderman. “But if you look at it, I had a lower extremity injury, so I wasn’t able to use my lower extremity for a long period of time. One leg is stronger than the other. I have some hypertrophy in one leg than the other. Working my way back and finding my balance is something I’m still continuing to work at.”

The two-time All-Star is averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.7 assists in 31 games this season. Oladipo has played for three different teams — Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets, Miami Heat — while rehabbing from the lingering knee injury he first incurred in January 2019.

Dwyane Wade Pumped Up for Gonzaga

Dwyane Wade is a treasure on social media where he speaks on everything from social justice issues to the current state of the NBA. The Heat legend has also been keeping a close eye on the NCAA Tournament where he recently gave a shout-out to Gonzaga guard Jalen Suggs.

I jumped on my kitchen table after you hit this shot bro 😆 https://t.co/rq6YUo53hI — DWade (@DwyaneWade) April 4, 2021

After hitting a miraculous three-pointer, Suggs ran over and jumped on the scorer’s table where he admittedly channeled his inner D-Wade. The triple gave the Zags a 93-90 win over UCLA in overtime and sent them to the national championship game. Rest assured, Wade was watching the whole time.

READ ALSO: