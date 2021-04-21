Miami Heat’s Final Roster Spot: Veteran Power Forward Still Available

The Heat have one final open roster spot and while the pool of eligible free agents continues to dwindle, Greg Monroe stands out as one of the best big men available.

Monroe, who turns 31 in June, hasn’t played in the NBA since the 2018-2019 season. The 6-11 power forward, who entered the league as the No. 7 overall pick in 2010, spent the first five years of his career with the Detroit Pistons before bouncing around from the Boston Celtics, Phoenix Suns, the Milwaukee Bucks, and lastly, the Philadelphia 76ers.

The former Big East Rookie of the Year has an NBA career average of 13.2 points and 8.3 rebounds per game, and over the past few years, he’s played overseas with multiple teams, Sports Illustrated reported.

Monroe has since returned stateside in 2021. The Georgetown alum spent February in Miami working out with Filipino boy wonder Kai Sotto along with Amar’e Stoudemire, according to Rappler.com and Trevor Ariza, the latter of whom was picked up by the Heat the following month.

Trevor Ariza playing defense on Greg Monroe last week in Miami. 😉 📸 – @lanezphoto pic.twitter.com/WiZ43uHG0O — 👑 Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson 📍 (@ScoopB) February 22, 2021

On April 1, Monroe confirmed that he’s ready to get back in the NBA. He revealed on The Ringer’s Real Ones podcast:

I’m ready to come in and whatever role is there for me, I’m ready to accept it.I know what I bring to a team. I know the skills, the versatility that I bring. It’s just about getting an opportunity to showcase that, to show that my game has evolved and I’ve been working on my game to change it to fit more of the style now.

Miami Has Until May 16 to Sign a Player Eligible to Help During the Playoffs

There are only three requirements needed in order for the Heat to add another player: he either was waived by April 9, hasn’t played at all this season (like Dewayne Dedmon, who was signed to a veteran’s minimum contract), or signed a 10-day contract before the deadline.

Miami could take a look at the following players:

Austin Rivers, Michael Beasley, Cam Reynolds, Thon Maker, Skal Labissiere, Kyle Korver, Allen Crabbe, Troy Daniels, Allonzo Trier, Brandon Knight, Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Quinn Cook, Isaiah Thomas, Emmanuel Mudiay, Jodie Meeks, Jamal Crawford, Glenn Robinson III, Marquese Chriss, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Justin Jackson, Courtney Lee, Patrick McCaw, Ian Mahinmi, Amir Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, JR Smith, Lance Stephenson, and Jeremy Lin.

With the newly acquired Victor Oladipo future with the team remains in limbo following his injury, it makes way more sense for Miami to fill their final open roster spot with a man that can play now, as opposed to a young player to develop next season.

As long as the new player is signed by May 16, he will be eligible able to play during the postseason.

