Heat Have ‘Expressed Interest’ in $73-Million Shooting Big Man

All season long, there has been a lot of focus on one position for the Miami Heat, which is their power forward spot. Despite many around the league being encouraged by the play of Caleb Martin, it’s still believed that the Heat needs to address that position going forward. Players like Jae Crowder and John Collins have been discussed since the offseason, but another player that Miami has had a rumored interest in since the offseason is Bojan Bogdanovic.

Bogdanovic and the Heat were linked before he was traded by the Utah Jazz to the Detroit Pistons, making him unavailable for trade until December 15. However, on December 13, Michael Scotto from HoopsHype again reported Miami’s interest in trading for the sharpshooting Pistons big man.

“Bogdanovic’s strong play has led numerous playoff-caliber teams around the league to express interest in trading for him, including the Los Angeles Lakers, Miami Heat, Dallas Mavericks, and Atlanta Hawks, among several others, league sources told HoopsHype. Thus far, Detroit has been unwilling to engage in trade talks for the 33-year-old forward. Rival executives, however, are hopeful that stance changes closer to the deadline if Detroit continues to remain in the cellar of the East, with Cade Cunningham expected to miss the rest of the season,” Scotto writes for HoopsHype.

Bojan Bogdanovic to the Miami Heat

In the 2022-23 season, Bogdanovic has balled out in Detroit, averaging 21 points, 3.6 rebounds, and 2.4 assists on over 50 percent shooting and 43 percent from behind the arc. He is also shooting 89.1 percent from the free throw and could achieve the elusive 50-40-90 season.

Back in September, the Heat were reported by Tony Jones of The Athletic to be “lurking” in talks with the Utah Jazz to acquire their then-forward Bogdanovic. Ultimately, they didn’t have enough to get a deal done, and he was sent to Detroit, where he again looks to be on the trading block for the Pistons.

“Miami has been lurking,” Jones said. “But in order to do a trade with Miami, the Jazz would probably have to take back Duncan Robinson, and that’s just a really, really, really bad contract because there’s three years left on it, four years left on it, actually. So that’s just a really tough contract for the Jazz to take back.”

So far this season, the Heat have been limited in what they can provide in trade offers. Tyler Herro is off limits for the entire season after signing his 4-year $130 million extension. Caleb Martin and Dewayne Dedmon have also been ineligible for trades after re-signing this summer. However, Martin can be traded after December 15, and Dedmon can after January 15, and both could be salary pieces to make a deal work.

Heat Re-Energized in Trade Talks

Having players like Martin and Dedmon becoming again eligible to be traded has “re-energized” the Heat in trade talks with the Phoenix Suns for Jae Crowder. Still, you have to believe that it also opens the door for other players to be discussed as well. Players like Bogdanovic, Collins, and others.

“The Hawks and Heat also are interested in Crowder, and Miami is expected to have a re-energized pursuit soon because it has a slew of players, such as Dewayne Dedmon and Victor Oladipo, available to be traded starting January 15,” Charania wrote for The Athletic.