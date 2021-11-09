Heat Forward Slammed By Nikola Jokic, Stretcher Brought Out [VIDEO]

During Miami Heat’s game against the Denver Nuggets on Monday Night, Markieff Morris was hit with a cheap shot by Nikola Jokic, after which a stretcher was brought out onto the court, as it was unknown whether or not Morris could get up on his own volition.

The Nuggets had a sizable lead against the Heat in the fourth quarter, but Jokic, who’s 6-foot-11 and 284 pounds approached Morris and violently pushed his shoulder into the Heat player’s back with just two minutes and 39 seconds left in the game.

While a stretcher was thankfully not needed for Morris to exit the game, he “walked to the locker room with an apparent neck injury. We will provide an update on his status when we receive it,” Miami Heat’s official Twitter account revealed.

Here's the video of the play https://t.co/FNkL6QE7wU — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) November 9, 2021

The Nuggets won 113- 96, but only after both Morris and Jokic were both ejected from the game.

Scary, scary moment here. Trying to stabilize Morris before putting him on stretcher. https://t.co/gs0RXMnWjt — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2021

Jokic, 26, was ejected following the push and Morris, 32, was ejected because the veteran’s hard foul was ruled a Flagrant 2, per Miami Herald‘s Anthony Chiang. Butler received a technical as he yelled at Jokic.

Heat Players Skipped the Postgame Conference

"Unnecessary and excessive." Will Manso and Ruth Riley Hunter weigh in on the tempers flaring during the end of the @MiamiHEAT's loss to the Nuggets tonight. pic.twitter.com/7pAwdPv2eS — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) November 9, 2021

Following the game, no Heat players were made available for comment during the postgame conference. It seems the bulk of the Heat’s roster were still to riled up to speak to the media following the 2020 NBA MVP’s nasty hit on their teammate.

No Heat players are being made available for comment after tonight's game. So Spoelstra interview and that's it. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) November 9, 2021

It’s largely expected for suspensions to be handed out by the league following the violent display on the court. Beyond the unfortunate ending to the game, Miami’s offense absolutely fell apart at the Ball Arena in Denver.

Point guard Kyle Lowry went scoreless, missing all eight of his shot attempts. Center Bam Adebayo scored 10 points, going 3-of 10 on shooting. Tyler Herro, who’s been spectacular off the bench, scored just 11 points on 3-of-12 shooting.

The lone bright spot was five-time All-Star Jimmy Butler, who scored 31 points on Monday night.

The Heat are now 7-3 as they head into their upcoming West Coast road trip. The 113-96 loss is their most lopsided defeat of the season. The Nuggets are now 6-4.

Jokic was a Huge Problem for the Heat on Monday Night

Even before Jokic’s ugly cheap shot on Morris, the three-time NBA All-Star had dissected the Heat’s defense. Jokic had a triple-double, scoring 25 points, 15 rebounds, and 10 assists on Monday night.

Nuggets’ Will Barton also seemed to easily navigate his way through Heat’s defense, scoring 25 points, 7-of-9 on threes. Denver scored 64 points in the first half alone, the most the Heat has allowed in any half this season.

Making Denver’s dominant win even more worrisome, they were playing without two of the top players on Monday night, Jamal Murry and Michael Porter Jr., both of whom were ruled out due to injuries.

Mark your calendars for a revenge game later this month. The Heat will once again face the Nuggets on Monday, November 29th at the FTX Arena in Miami.

