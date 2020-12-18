Miami Heat Hits Major Roadblock In James Harden Trade: Report

Duncan Robinson, a key guard for the Miami Heat is on the trade block as the team works to make a deal to acquire Houston Rockets star James Harden, according to a report by 5 Reasons Sports on December 17.

“We can report at Five Reasons Sports — from multiple league sources — that the inclusion of Duncan Robinson is a major sticking point in the [Heat’s] pursuit of Rockets guard James Harden,” Ethan J. Skolnick tweeted on Thursday evening.

The Heat is contending with the Philadelphia 76ers and Brooklyn Nets to acquire Harden, however, the odds weigh heavily in Heat’s favor. To make a deal happen, Miami may have to let go of Robinson in order to replace him with the eight-time All-Star guard.

The Rockets already swapped point guards during their blockbuster trade with the Washington Wizards. Houston received John Wall, who finally appears to be healthy, and sent All-Star Russell Westbrook to Washington.

With Wall on the roster, and Robinson being labeled by Miami as “a major sticking point,” whether it’s for him be included in the trade or not — could serve as a major roadblock to nabbing Harden.

Robinson Was Clutch During the Heat’s NBA Finals Run Against the Los Angeles Lakers



While it may seem like a no-brainer to trade Robinson if Harden is available, it should be remembered that he absolutely clutch for Miami while playing against the Los Angeles Lakers.

In Game 5, he scored 26 points on 8 and 15 shooting and nailed 7 of 13 from the three-point range. Along with Jimmy Butler, he was of the main reasons why the Heat was able to eke out a 111-108 win over the Lakers.

Robinson is arguably one of the best shooters in the league. During his time with the Heat, Robinson has set a franchise record three-point shots made in a quarter and in a half, and tied Miami’s record for three-pointers made in a game.

Tyler Herro’s Name Is Also Circulating Amid James Harden Trade Rumors

In addition to Robinson, Herro, one of the league’s top rookies last season, and who became the youngest player ever to start in an NBA Finals, is rumored to possibly be on the chopping block if a trade for Harden becomes a reality.

While Harden is unquestionably one of the best players in the entire NBA, Heat fans love Herro and want him to stay. Others say that while it would be hard to say goodbye to the young talent, it would be stupid to pass up the opportunity to have an eight-time All-Star join the team. NBA analysts are also split.

The Heat and Rockets have engaged in conversations about Harden, according to Five Reasons Sports Network, and Locked on Heat Podcast‘s Wes Goldberg called Herro “untouchable” if the trade comes to fruition.

However, ESPN’s Zach Lowe thinks that’s a ridiculous claim to make when it’s Harden on the block.

“No, just no,” Lowe said of Herro not being up for trade. “If this ever becomes a thing, the Heat are having a hands on deck meeting to discuss it. Players like James Harden do not ever become available.”

READ NEXT: Heat’s Jimmy Butler Only Has 1 Goal This Season: ‘To Win. That’s It.’