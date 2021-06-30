Heat Have Discussed Deal for Young PG, Controversial Big Man: Report

With the 2021 NBA Finals just weeks away, the offseason rumor mill is already hard at work, and the Miami Heat are no exception to the ongoing trade chatter.

After being swept by the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round of the playoffs, they’re expected to be as active and aggressive as they continue to build around Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler.

And that’s exactly what’s being reported, with Greg Sylvander and Brady Hawk of Five Reasons Sports Network reporting that there are ongoing discussions between Miami and the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The target?

22-year old point guard Collin Sexton.

A former lottery pick out of Alabama, he finished last season averaging 24.3 points and four assists per game.

Hawk and Sylvander reported early on Wednesday night that the Heat may be willing to go as far as participating in a deal that includes Sexton and forward Kevin Love:

To add to this report from Adam Borai, the Miami Heat have explored trades to acquire Collin Sexton individually, as well as in a package that includes Kevin Love, according to a league source. The Heat have also canvassed the league for a third team to get involved.

As always, it seems Pat Riley is hard at work with hopes of bringing another championship to the Miami Heat.

Heat Targeting Sexton, Draft Picks

The most glaring hole in this Miami Heat roster is at point guard, with all of Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, and Kendrick Nunn headed for free agency this summer.

So, their rumored interest in Collin Sexton makes a lot of sense. He’d provide one of the more reliable scoring punches at his position, and “bulldog” defense to match.

Putting Sexton in at the point guard slot doesn’t necessarily take the ball out of Jimmy Butler’s hands, but definitely provides him a reliable ball handler to defer to in double-team situations.

Additionally, Five Reasons Sports Network reports that the Heat are hoping to acquire a few second-round picks from the Cleveland Cavaliers, of which they have many:

The Cleveland Cavaliers have multiple future second round picks that interest Miami as cost controlled, non-guaranteed contracts to add players to their developmental system.

Miami’s culture has proved the ultimate environment for players of that caliber. It’s why they’re always ending up finding the “diamonds among the rough” when it comes to small-time players.

Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and KZ Okpala represent just a few examples.

If the Heat were able to land multiple second-round picks in addition to Sexton, it’s safe to say that’s as good a start to rebounding from their postseason flameout as fans could hope for.

Miami Should Steer Clear of Love

The largest concern with this recent reporting is an outcome where Kevin Love ends up on the Miami Heat.

While some people see him as the same player that helped LeBron James to his third championship as a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers, that simply couldn’t be more untrue.

Love has lost a step behind a slew of injuries, and that goes for his off-the-court contributions as well as his on-the-court production, but his body language will tell you that.

He suited up in just 25 games this season and posted a string of career-worst performances. Love’s 0.1 blocks per game average is the lowest of his career, and his 7.4 rebounds per game is as well.

If he’s no longer a standout on the defensive end of the ball, then he makes little sense for Miami. And that’s without mentioning his $31-million salary, considered one of the worst around the league.

The Miami Heat couldn’t be better off than acquiring a guy like Collin Sexton.

But at the cost of acquiring Kevin Love, it’s a move best saved for an even rainier day.

READ NEXT: Dallas Mavericks Star ‘Would Love’ to Join Miami Heat