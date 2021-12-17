Heat Could Land Efficient 3-Point Shooter in Trade, Says Analyst

The Miami Heat appear to be missing a key piece in order to truly be considered a contender.

The Heat started off strong with one of the NBA‘s best records at 11-5 through 16 games. However, they’ve since cooled off as they now hold a 17-12 record. Key injuries to Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler and a lack of consistent 3-point shooting have been the Heat’s downfall, according to Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley.

Heat Could Pull Off Trade With Thunder

The Heat could fix their woes with an under-the-radar trade for a 3-point shooter. According to Buckley, a trade unloading KZ Okapla to the Oklahoma City Thunder for Kenrich Williams and a 2023 second-round pick would do the trick.

“There’s no reason to think Duncan Robinson’s shooting slump (33.6 percent from three, down from 42.7 over the past two seasons) is anything more than a temporary rough patch,” said Buckley. “Having said that, the calculations for the Heat’s starting five can’t compute as long as he’s trapped in it, since Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo aren’t shooters and P.J. Tucker isn’t a high-volume one. Miami shouldn’t break the bank for a shooter, since it can reasonably expect Robinson to eventually return to form, but the ideal addition would be a net-shredder who can contribute now and maintain a role once Robinson gets rolling. Kenrich Williams might be up to the challenge. While he isn’t a super active shooter, he is splashing 1.3 threes per 36 minutes at a 42.3 percent clip since the start of last season. Add a great motor and impressive versatility to the mix, and he looks like a fit for the franchise’s famed #culture and for the wing rotation. As for OKC, its lengthy rebuilding plan would place a higher priority on 22-year-old KZ Okpala than the 27-year-old Williams, hence the addition of the future second-rounder. Okpala admittedly hasn’t earned much optimism over his first three years in the league, but his physical tools continue to intrigue, especially for what they might eventually mean for his defensive versatility.”

Duncan Robinson’s Struggles Holding Heat Back

Statistically speaking, the Heat actually aren’t bad from beyond the arc. They rank eighth in 3-pointers made and ninth in 3-point percentage. However, they don’t shoot enough 3-point attempts (16th in the league) in a league dominated by them and the offense can get stagnant — they’re 17th in the league in points per game and 28th in pace.

However, Duncan Robinson’s struggles — their biggest 3-point threat — have clearly exposed limitations in the Heat offense. The 27-year-old is converting on just 33.7 percent of his 3-point attempts while leading the Heat with 8.6 attempts from beyond the arc.

Adding Williams to the mix would give the Heat yet another 3-point option that they’re currently lacking. The 27-year-old forward is shooting 42.3 percent from beyond the arc, which would rank him 16th in the league in 3-point shooting among all qualified players.

Perhaps most importantly, the Heat would add another under-the-radar piece from a team looking for pieces in their rebuilding plan. Considering Okpala remains a bit player in the Heat’s rotation — 12.9 minutes per game — Miami would have no issue parting with arguably their most obvious trade option.