Kevin Durant Trade Talks Gain Momentum for Miami Heat at Vegas Summer League

The Miami Heat remain in full pursuit of this offseason’s coveted asset of Kevin Durant. Durant requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets just before the NBA free agency window on June 30. Since then, just about every NBA team has reportedly called to inquire about trading for the 12-time All-Star. However, over a week after the request, there has been little traction for Durant. Brian Windhorst reported today that the market is less than Brooklyn anticipated for the former MVP.

Windhorst shared, “The price tag for Durant may not be as high as the Nets wanted,” on the July 11 episode of ESPN’s Get Up. He described the current state of the deal as a “stalemate” and with teams standing by as “casual bystanders” monitoring the situation with the potential of hopping into the sweepstakes.

Windhorst continued by stating that Durant’s age could be the cause of the market not being as hot as Brooklyn anticipated saying, “As I talk to teams, the four years on his contract is not necessarily viewed as an asset. If he was 24 instead of 34, I think we’d be looking at differently.”

However, it is Kevin Durant, and teams are still interested. The Miami Heat remain a top destination for Durant, and talks may be heating up between the two teams in Las Vegas for summer league.

Heat met with Sean Marks in Vegas

As Brooklyn continues to look for trade partners for Durant, they know that his preferred landing spots are the Phoenix Suns and Miami Heat. Talks between the Heat and Nets may be ramping up based on recent reports from Barry Jackson that the Heat GM and Nets GM sat down in Las Vegas.

Jackson tweeted on Monday, “Heat GM Andy Elisburg and Nets GM Sean Marks were seen talking this morning in Las Vegas, per sources. Heat continues its pursuit of Kevin Durant.”

If you have been on Twitter during summer league, you have seen several photos of team representatives chatting on the sidelines of games. Some of the conversations may have weight to them, and others may be nothing more than small talk. It can be hard to tell. However, Jackson did clarify for context about Marks and Elisburg’s Monday meeting.

“Andy and Sean were chatting at their hotel. Heat determined to exhaust all options to acquire Durant before pursuing anything else significant. Donovan Mitchell obviously looms as an option, though he hasn’t requested trade and Jazz isn’t shopping him,” Jackson tweeted.

Multiple Deals Waiting on Durant

Much of the NBA free agency market is also standing at a stalemate, waiting for the Durant shoe to drop. Teams are waiting to see what happens with Durant before making other roster moves for their team.

Windhorst reported that the Kyrie Irving deal is frozen as Durant offers loom saying, “The market on Kyrie remains frozen. The only team known to have interest is the Los Angeles Lakers, and the Nets have given out the vibe that they want to do a Kevin Durant trade first before moving on to Kyrie,” Windhorst also said Monday on Get Up.

Donovan Mitchell remains a possibility as well, and talks may advance after a final Durant rumor comes to fruition. Jackson described Mitchell as still a looming option for Miami. Will talks ramp up for either Mitchell or Durant? The entire NBA will be watching.