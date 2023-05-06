Bam Adebayo Sounds Off After Heat-Knicks Dust Up in Blowout Game 3

Bam Adebayo and the Miami Heat took down the New York Knicks in a Game 3 rock fight on Saturday. Neither team was able to crack the 40% threshold for field goal percentage, with the Knicks shooting 34.1% and Heat making 38.9%. Saturday’s meeting was an example of things getting a bit chippy when shots don’t fall.

Late in the third quarter, Heat center Cody Zeller shoved Julius Randle to the ground, causing both teams to get involved in a bit of a skirmish.

Adebayo discussed the flare-up between the two squads, explaining that Miami was “prepared” for that sort of physicality.

“I mean it gives the game some energy,” he said via Bally Sports Sun: Heat. “You know, it gives it that energy that people want. The arena gets into it and you’ve got a ball game. So for me, we like stuff like that… It’s just part of the game. We knew what it was coming into the series and we’ve been prepared for that.”

Adebayo was key in Miami’s blowout 105-86 victory. He notched a double-double, ripping down 12 rebounds to go along with his 17 points.

The big man was sure to highlight the importance of his team’s ability to get out and run in transition, after securing rebounds on the defensive end.

“Like I always say, if we get a rebound, I feel like we’re the best team and the hardest team to beat in transition,” Adebayo added. “For us, we got a lot of stops and got out and ran.”

Heat’s Tyler Herro Loses Heavy Cast on Injured Hand

With the Heat now leading the Knicks two-games-to-one, the potential return of Tyler Herro has grown to be more of a realistic possibility.

After breaking his hand in Miami’s playoff opener against the Milwaukee Bucks on April 16, Herro has had to look on as his team works towards a title.

He’d been spotted sporting a hot pink cast on his injured hand, while sitting on the bench earlier in this series.

Ahead of Saturday’s Game 3, he was spotted without the heavy cast, during an appearance at the launch of his “Boy Wonder World Lifestyle” brand. The young guard had just a light brace on his wrist at Thursday’s event.

Heat’s Tyler Herro Would Be Back for NBA Finals

The Tuesday after breaking his hand, Herro shared an update with “The South Florida Sun Sentinel’s” Ira Winderman. He explained that he was given a four-to-six week recovery timetable, which would have him back on the floor if Miami was to reach the NBA Finals.

“I’ll get surgery on Friday morning and it’s going to be four to six weeks, hopefully less, after that, and see what happens,” he said. “They said it would be more toward the [NBA] Finals, not the conference finals, just because of the rehab I’d have to do after surgery,” he explained. “So, yeah, I mean, that’s the hope, get to the Finals, and I can come back for that. But obviously just taking it one day at a time, get my surgery on Friday and go from there.”