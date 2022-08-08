Heat Linked to Kevin Durant and $72 Million Big Man in Blockbuster Three-Team Deal

The negotiations between the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets for Kevin Durant got some much-needed clarity on Monday. After over a month of trade discussions and rumors that eventually had seemed to stall, the NBA got the answers it needed after a recent meeting between Kevin Durant and the Nets owner Joe Tsai. In the meeting, Durant reiterated his trade request with Tsai. He also gave Tsai an ultimatum that would require Tsai to cut ties with general Manager Sean Marks and head coach Steve Nash if they want to keep him.

“In a meeting with Nets owner Joe Tsai, Kevin Durant reiterated his trade request and informed Tsai that Tsai needs to choose between Durant or the pairing of general manager Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash, sources say,” Charania shared in a tweet with his reporting.

The Heat have been named and remain among the three most significant teams in Durant negotiations. However, to do so they will likely have to include Bam Adebayo in the deal. One recent trade proposal sees the Heat doing that in a three-team trade to acquire Durant from the Nets.

Heat Land Durant in Proposed Three-Team Deal

So far, teams have been hesitant to be a third team in Durant discussions but a recent proposal from Greg Swartz for Bleacher Report had the Heat successfully negotiating one with the help of the Indiana Pacers.

In the deal the Pacers, Heat, and Nets are finally able to get a deal done for Durant.

Brooklyn Nets Receive: C Bam Adebayo, SG Tyler Herro, G/F Duncan Robinson, G/F Nikola Jovic, 2023, 2027 and 2029 unprotected first round picks (via Miami Heat)

Miami Heat Receive: F Kevin Durant, C Myles Turner

Indiana Pacers Receive: G/F Ben Simmons

The deal has the Heat not only landing Kevin Durant in a deal, but also another quality player in Pacers big man Myles Turner. Turner helps recover some of the value lost from including Adebayo in the deal. Turner brings added rim protection and can stretch the floor better than Adebayo. While he cannot guard all five positions as well as Bam, he can be serviceable as a replacement.

The Heat does give up a lot in addition to Adebayo with Herro, Robinson, the newly-drafted Jovic, and three first-rounders. However, they could quickly soften that blow by adding a player like Collin Sexton, who they have been reported to have interest in, to makeup for some of the offense and playmaking that the Herro loss brings.

Heat Roster if Deal Gets Done

Obviously, if a team can get a deal to acquire Durant done, they have to explore it for the instant title contention it brings. The Heat would have a starting lineup of Kyle Lowry, Max Strus, Jimmy Butler, Kevin Durant, and Myles Turner. That’s an impressive lineup that would challenge any Eastern Conference team.

Depth would potentially be a struggle for the Heat with the loss of Herro and would put some pressure on Gabe Vincent, Caleb Martin, and Dewayne Dedman. Perhaps they look to free agency to add a final playmaking piece or continue shopping the trade market.