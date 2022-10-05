Heat Linked to 24-Year-Old ‘Blossoming’ Big Man in Trade Proposal: Sources

The Miami Heat were linked as a possible team looking for big man depth. They were discussed with names like LaMarcus Aldridge and Montrezl Harrell, however, didn’t get a deal done for either big man. All signs point to a front court of Jimmy Butler, Caleb Martin, and Bam Adebayo for the Heat, but is that their permanent plan? One Eastern Conference executive recently mentioned the Heat as a team that has been interested in another young big man on the Orlando Magic.

Heat Linked to Mo Bamba by Rival Executive

In a recent column by Heavy’s NBA Insider Sean Deveney, multiple trade scenarios were discussed, and the Heat found themselves in more than one, but one of the most interesting pieces from the article was an Eastern Conference executive linking the Heat to Orlando big man Mo Bamba. Bamba recently re-signed with the Magic and isn’t available in trades at the moment, but according to the league source, he could be on the Heat’s radar come wintertime.

Eastern Conference executive: “I thought it was a steal and a really smart thing they did by signing him, giving him ($10.3) million, (plus) an option for next year. That is very, very friendly to the team. He could be a really big commodity this winter or next summer. I think if you are a team like the Lakers and you’ve been so careful with the two picks they have (2027 and 2029), a young player like Bamba, that is why you save those picks if he comes available. He’s someone the Heat have been interested in, too, and they might have to give up a young guy and a pick to get him. The Nets, he grew up in New York, they would like to have him, too. I am not sure they have enough young assets to send back, but if the Magic like Cam Thomas, that can work.”

Deveney’s proposal saw them parting with Caleb Martin, Nikola Jovic, and a future first-round pick for Bamba.

Bamba averaged career bests last season in Orlando, putting up 10.6 points, 8.1 rebounds, and nearly 2 blocks per game. While they are the best numbers of Bamba’s career he is still seen as a player that is underachieving. The Magic have a bit of a log jam with their big guys, and Bamba is definitely facing some of that with his production. He could be a nice piece to slide into the Heat’s roster. Having him next to Bam would be one of the most athletic frontcourts and a rim-protecting nightmare, with both still able to play a bit of defense around the perimeter.

Mo Bamba’s Increased Shooting Percentages

Another thing that makes Bamba an intriguing addition is the fact that his game continues to expand. Last season, the 7-footer saw an improved shooting percentage from beyond the arc from 32% to 38% in the 2021-22 NBA season while also shooting more three pointers. If he can continue to add to his game, he brings not only rebounding, athleticism, and shot-blocking but an added offensive threat which could make him an excellent big man for the Heat.