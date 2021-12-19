Ex-Heat Starter Attempting Comeback, Signs With Nuggets’ Affiliate

A former two-time NBA champion is making a comeback.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Mario Chalmers is signing a deal with the Denver Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, the Grand Rapids Gold. Chalmers is best known for his tenure with the Miami Heat from 2008 until 2015, winning two titles (2012 and 2013) as the team’s starting point guard.

“Two-time Miami Heat champion Mario Chalmers is signing with the Denver Nuggets‘ G League affiliate Grand Rapids Gold and will play in the G League Showcase (Dec. 19-22), sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium,” says Charania.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Chalmers Looking to Finish Career in NBA

Chalmers hasn’t appeared in the NBA since 2018 as a member of the Memphis Grizzlies. The University of Kansas product appeared in 66 games with 10 starts while averaging 7.7 points and 3.0 assists per game.

Over the past few years, Chalmers has played professional basketball overseas in countries such as Greece and Italy. However, he’s always stated his desire to finish career in the NBA.

“I first got drafted into the NBA. I never had dreams of walking away from the game of basketball overseas, so this would be a great way to end my career. Just being back at home in front of the fans that helped me get to where I am today,” Chalmers said via Hoopsrumors.com.

Isaiah Thomas recently signed with the Grand Rapids Gold. After appearing in one game with the Nuggets’ G-League affiliate, he was signed by the Los Angeles Lakers. In his season debut with his new team, Thomas led all Lakers with 19 points during Friday’s game versus the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Considering the NBA’s current situation with players being sidelined due to COVID-19 protocols, Chalmers making a return and playing in an actual game is a realistic possibility.

As of Saturday morning on December 18, 70 players have entered health and safety protocols in the month of December, according to Baxter Holmes of ESPN.

“The numbers continue to grow, but, as of this writing:

There have been 70 NBA players who’ve entered health and safety protocols this month (out of 86 all season), and 50 of them have entered in the past week (12/12-12/18) alone,” said Holmes.

That number will only continue to grow as we’re only halfway through the month of December.

Chalmers seems to recognize that given the league’s current climate, a full comeback could soon be on the horizon.

“I have a lot left in the tank,” Chalmers said. “I have fresh legs, a fresh body and I’m ready for that full NBA grind again. A lot of teams are fighting for those 16 playoff spots, so at the end of the day, if someone gets hurt or COVID becomes an issue, I’m ready.”

NBA Could Change Rules for Two-Way Contract Players

With the NBA facing adjustments due to the COVID-19 situation, the league could bend its rules when it comes to limiting two-way contract players to just 50 games in a season, according to Ira Winderman of The Sun Sentinel.

“The very mechanisms that could solve the Miami Heat’s riddle with forward Caleb Martin also could torpedo the planning that created the bind in the first place,” Winderman says.

“As the NBA considers adjustments to operational rules in the wake of numerous players entering health-and-safety protocols, a league executive told the South Florida Sun Sentinel he could foresee the NBA removing the limitations on the number of games two-way players can appear in this season, similar to such adjustments the past two pandemic-impacted seasons.”

That change in league rules would benefit the Heat when it comes to Caleb Martin, who has already appeared in 25 games as one of Miami’s key role players. The 26-year-old Martin is averaging 7.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 1.0 assist in 19.6 minutes per game.