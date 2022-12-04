Heat Starters Sound Off on ‘Hard to Beat’ Big Four Following Jimmy Butlers Return

Despite early season troubles, the Miami Heat have finally started to build momentum after a slow start to the season. Now, the team got the much-needed addition of their star Jimmy Butler, who missed seven games to injury. In Butler’s return, the Heat came out with an impressive 120-116 overtime victory against the Miami Heat. Butler had 25 points and 15 rebounds in his return. But his statline was among multiple impressive outputs from the Miami starters. Center Bam Adebayo came away with 28 points on the night, Tyler Herro dropped 26 on the C’s, and Kyle Lowry added his 20 points on the night. The strong performance propelled another new nickname from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“Our big four,” Spoelstra said, “they were tremendous.”

It was the first time that the Heat’s big four all appeared in the same game since November 1, and Spoelstra commented how they hadn’t missed a beat in their return. “At different stages of the game,” Spoelstra said, “I felt like they all were able to put their imprint on the game offensively. They weren’t in each other’s way.”

Bam Adebayo on Miami Heat’s Big Four

Following their game against the Celtics and the statement of the Heat’s ‘Big Four’ nickname, Bam Adebayo talked to reporters about the new nickname.

“It’s our big four. It’s who we depend on most throughout the game on both sides of the court. … When you’re missing one of the pieces, you can tell. But when we’re all together, I feel like we’re hard to beat,” per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang.

That Heat collective helped them beat the hottest team in the NBA, the Boston Celtics. This season hasn’t lived up to what the Heat expected going into it, but the win against the Celtics could be an important stepping stone to help lift them to the play that they are capable and were expected to, especially after dealing with countless injuries to key players.

Jimmy Butler on His Return

Jimmy Butler talked about the recent play of the Heat and strong performances of its key players in his absence and how it may play into his return.

“I don’t think it’s that hard when you got guys that are gaining confidence whenever I’m out,” Butler said. “And then they continually play the same way whenever I’m back, my job gets really, really, really simple then.

“They’re comfortable. They’re confident. And they’re a big reason that we’ve been winning as of late. And now that I’m back, I just want it to stay the same, keep it consistent, because that’s what’s been winning games for us,” Butler said, h/t Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Lowry: Heat Will ‘Continue to Build’

Kyle Lowry talked about what it means for Butler to be back and that the Heat can continue build in his return.

“We’re now in December, so we can kind of start piecing things together,” Lowry said. “We went through hopefully our stretch of unfortunate luck with injuries. Hopefully. that’s done for us, and we can continue to build.”