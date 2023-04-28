Heat Favorites to Land Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo in Offseason Trade

The Miami Heat are chasing an NBA Championship this spring, but could be in the hunt for a different prize in the offseason, Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo. Of course, the Heat just bounced the Bucks in five games to end their season on a sour note.

Now, as it always does in situations like this, speculation has started to swirl of a potential exit for the Bucks star. If Antetokounmpo was to request a trade from Milwaukee, it could be an “if you can’t beat ’em join ’em” situation.

According to the oddsmakers at Sportsbetting.ag, the Heat the favorites to land the Greek Freak at +300. Antetokounmpo doesn’t seem to be overly eager to get out of town, especially after his rant about failure following Game 5, but a frustrating first-round exit at the hands of Jimmy Butler and No. 8 seeded Heat could take a toll.

In the hypothetical scenario, if Miami was to swing a deal for 28-year-old, then they’d have him secured for at least two seasons. The five-year, $228 million extension that he signed back in December of 2020, runs through the end of the 2024-25 season, with the a player option in 2025-26.

The already two-time MVP very well could’ve won another this year. Antetokounmpo averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game, while shooting 55.3% from the field, 27.5% from beyond the arc and 64.5% from the free-throw line in 63 appearances.

Giannis Antet0kounmpo Wanted to Guard Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Butler lit up Antetokounmpo’s Bucks in Games 4 and 5 of their opening-round series. “Playoff Jimmy” scored 56 points in Game 4 and then followed that up with 42 more in the closeout victory.

After his team’s early exit, the Greek Freak told reporters that Milwaukee didn’t adjust to Butler well enough.

“No, we didn’t,” Antetokounmpo said via CBS Sports YouTube channel. “I think Jrue [Holiday] did his best, but at the end of the day, he gets tired, you know? He’s got to rebound the ball, he’s got to pass the ball, he’s gotta score … he’s gotta guard Jimmy. Like — you get tired.”

The former Defensive Player of the Year was later asked if he would’ve liked to guard Miami’s No. 22, to which he replied “yes.”

“Out of respect, you gotta let the coach make the adjustment,” Antetokounmpo continued. “We have our best defender on him. There were conversations with Jrue. whenever he gets tired, I can take him. He’s so competitive. He plays so hard. He wants to take the challenge. But at the end of the day, I wish I could guard him more. I don’t think as a team we made the right, or we didn’t make as many, adjustments as we could against him.”

Heat’s Jimmy Butler to Jrue Holiday: ‘I Own You’

Maybe Holiday should’ve taken Giannis up on his offer. Towards the end of Game 5, he was not only getting abused by Butler defensively, but also verbally.

The six-time All-Star was cooking Milwaukee’s No. 21 and letting him know.

After losing Holiday for an easy layup with just over 2:30 to go in regulation, Butler turned to Holiday, got in his face, and screamed “I own you.”

To make things worse, he wasn’t lying. NBA.com’s matchup tracking data shows that Miami’s star wing had his way with Holiday all night, converting 7-of-12 attempts for 17 points, while he was the primary defender