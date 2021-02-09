Miami Heat All-Star Comments on Crazy Derrick Rose Trade

The New York Knicks don’t exactly have the best track record on managing personnel or executing trades, so there was quite a bit of skepticism when they sent a second-round pick to the Detroit Pistons for Derrick Rose. The oft-injured guard could prove to be a valuable sixth man.

Or Rose — a former NBA MVP during the 2010-11 campaign — could be a flat-out bust. That will be determined later. In the meantime, everyone had an opinion on the move and Miami Heat All-Star Jimmy Butler was quick to chime in. Butler played with Rose when both guys were members of the Chicago Bulls under head coach Tom Thibodeau who now coaches the Knicks. Thibodeau is “getting the band back together,” joked Butler.

“Thibs getting the band back together.” pic.twitter.com/bg1Wr8hkPS — Stefan Bondy (@SBondyNYDN) February 8, 2021

It was a funny moment, especially after reports leaked that the Heat were one of five teams “in the running” to land Rose’s services. The 32-year-old has been impressive on the court this year coming off the bench. Rose is averaging 14.2 points and 4.2 assists in 22.8 minutes per game in a reserve role for Detroit.

Heat, Clippers, Bucks and Nets were all in the running for Derrick Rose, per @VinceGoodwill pic.twitter.com/VOPrFn0GxN — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) February 7, 2021

‘Disabled Player Exception’ for Meyers Leonard

There was confusion over the weekend when it was learned that Meyers Leonard purchased an $8 million mansion in Miami. The injured center is out for the year after a shoulder sprain required season-ending surgery. Is he sticking around South Beach?

The Athletic‘s John Hollinger believes the Heat are going to keep Leonard through the trade deadline (March 25) and then try to move him as a “de facto expiring deal.” Miami can apply for a disabled player exception, per Hollinger.

“It would be worth $4.7 million,” Hollinger wrote. “The Heat are likely to keep Leonard at least through the trade deadline, as his contract ($9.4 million with a team option for next season) can be a valuable trade chip as a de facto expiring deal.”

I truly do believe that God gives his toughest battles to his strongest soldiers. I’m blessed in so many ways and I will come back stronger from this. Thankful for a successful surgery and for everyone’s continued support. 🙏🏼❤️🔨 pic.twitter.com/0GcsHrBW7a — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) February 3, 2021

Heat Host Knicks Tonight in Miami

Miami will host the New York Knicks tonight at American AirlinesArena after beating them 109-103 on Sunday. The Heat (9-14) have won two consecutive games as the team looks to get back on track following Butler’s return from COVID-19 protocols. He’ll start once again and guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is considered probable.

“Our offense has been trending. Since Jimmy’s been back, it’s been trending the right way,” Heat head coach Erik Spolestra said, via Sports Illustrated. “You see a lot more familiar possessions, where there’s ball movement, more guys involved. Our driving, attacking game is much more consistent. And guys feel a little bit more comfortable of what’s expected of them.”

Goran Dragic (sprained ankle) ruled out for tomorrow's game vs. Knicks. Avery Bradley (right calf strain), Moe Harkless (left thigh contusion), Meyers Leonard (left shoulder surgery) and Chris Silva (left hip flexor strain) also remain out. Gabe Vincent (knee) is probable. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) February 8, 2021

Bam Adebayo led all scorers on Sunday with 24 points and 11 rebounds, while Butler finished with 17 points and nine assists. Guard Avery Bradley is expected to miss three to four weeks, per the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang. Fellow guard Goran Dragic has also been ruled out tonight versus the Knicks.

Our longtime friends from New York are in town tonight pic.twitter.com/qLjTbrxO9D — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) February 9, 2021

