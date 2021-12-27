Heat’s Win Over Magic Saw Battles Won On Various Fronts

A win is a win… or so they say. For the Miami Heat the win against the lowly Orland Magic was one where there were many other battles were fought, yet Erik Spoelstra’s side came away with a historic 93-83 for the home side.

Despite the opposition, there were many things that fans that went to Downtown Miami saw that this team is all about survival and overcoming these types of situations. The Heat only shot a little over 40% on the day, but they outrebounded the Magic and moved the ball around better getting 28 assists.

“It is hard to do,” said forward Jimmy Butler, “But we’ve got some hoopers, some guys who compete on a very high level.” said Jimmy Butler after his first bit of action after an eight-game absence. Despite the absences that have emerged due to an infinite amount of reasons, the Heat have the sixth-best record in league (14-8) dating back to the middle of November.





Play



MAGIC at HEAT | FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS | December 26, 2021 Stream More Live Games With NBA LEAGUE PASS: app.link.nba.com/e/subscribe_now Subscribe to the NBA: on.nba.com/2JX5gSN The Miami Heat defeated the Orlando Magic, 93-83. Jimmy Butler led the Heat with 17 PTS, along with 11 REB, 4 AST and 3 STL, while Omer Yurtseven added a career-high 16 PTS and 15 REB in the victory. Gary Harris… 2021-12-26T22:54:48Z

The previous 24 hours were just as hectic and many obstacles were in place. Miami missed Kyle Lowry, which was obvious knowing his impact. Yet there were two other individuals that were not present on the Heat bench. Assistants Caron Butler and Chris Quinn were not cleared to be on the bench, so it was just Malik Allen on the bench.

Coach Spoelstra even mentioned post-game that Quinn had to watch the game from a tablet inside the FTX Arena garage while he was waiting for clearance despite having three negative tests.

Erik Spoelstra said Chris Quinn was watching the game on an iPad from the FTX Arena garage waiting for his COVID-19 test result. — Anthony Chiang (@Anthony_Chiang) December 26, 2021

Despite the opposition, Miami gained quite a few positives. The first one was that they won for the first time in eight games when scoring under 100 points. They also were able to do it offering their best defensive performance of the season only allowing a season-low 83 points despite having a shorthanded squad.

Slow And Steady Keeps Them In The Race

Miami are now 11-5 since Bam Adebayo went down and they are currently performing at this level without centers and their starting point guard.

Jimmy Butler was a welcome return to a team that was basically missing four starters at one point this week. “Jimmy Buckets” seems to not have missed a beat after getting his fourth double-double of the season in his first game back from the tailbone contusion he suffered.

The contributions of various role players was evident with Jimmy Butler leading the way. “(The absence due to injury) was necessary, but having (Butler) on the court helped out our offensive menu.” said Erik Spoelstra postgame.

The presence of these “role players” was even bigger in the third period when the Heat were able to turn it up a notch and take command of the game despite losing Tyler Herro in the process after his first-ever ejection.

The Heat also got 17 points from Martin, in his first game back after missing seven in coronavirus health-and-safety protocols. Also Gabe Vincent scored 13 points and dished eight assists.

Make it make sense. Tyler Herro gets his second technical of the game and has been ejected from the game. pic.twitter.com/mHkAx9l94X — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 26, 2021

“It’s been fun to watch guys gain confidence. These guys are not afraid of anyone regardless of who they are,” mentioned Butler.

Yurtseven with a career game

Through all this, the player that was able to get all the plaudits was Ömer Yurtseven.

Yurt got himself a double-double at the half 💪 pic.twitter.com/jophhyXciO — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) December 26, 2021

With now Adebayo and Dewayne Dedmon, the Heat had to go to their third center on Miami’s roster, Ömer Yurtseven was forced into his first career start and did not disappoint one bit. For a fourth consecutive game he was capable of earning his first career double-double in the process.

“It’s a luxury because he’s earned it because of his amazing development and mentorship coming from Malik (Allen) and UD every single day,” Spo emphasized.

“They have been absolutely relentless, everybody else is chipping in as well, But both of them are able to drive him, push him and still infuse him with confidence. It’s a really tough balance to do with a young player,” he added.

"He's earned it."@MiamiHEAT coach Erik Spoelstra talks about the performance of center Omer Yurtseven, the return of Jimmy Butler and more after Sunday's win over the Magic. #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/t8pL5F416Z — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) December 26, 2021

“It’s big. With players like Dedmon and Bam getting hurt, those are big blows to the team. This says a lot about our program, our players, and our development. They come in and are ready once their name is called regardless if they have been playing all season or not,” said Caleb Martin about the Istanbul-born center.

Historic Day For Spo

With the win on Sunday, Erik Spoelstra is now amongst the top 25 winningest coaches in NBA history. The win against the Magic saw him equal Doug Moe for 25th place with 628 wins, now he will look to get to 24th place currently held by Chuck Daly.

Coach Spo making history 🔥 pic.twitter.com/4OOjI2Ez3a — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) December 26, 2021

Miami will now face the Washington Wizards on Tuesday night to wrap up the Heat’s actual homestand. This game could offer even more good news as it is very possible to see PJ Tucker get some minutes despite having been listed as questionable since Saturday.

READ MORE: Miami Heat Suffer Blow After Star Guard Enters COVID Protocol