Heat Reveal New Injury Update for Jimmy Butler: Report

The Miami Heat have begun to find their footing after a rocky start to the season. They’ve won two games in a row, taking down the Golden State Warriors and Sacramento Kings. However, ahead of their next contest, they’ve revealed some unfortunate injury news.

According to the Heat, Jimmy Butler, Victor Oladipo, and Nikola Jovic will not be traveling with them on their trip to take on the Indiana Pacers.

“UPDATE: Jimmy Butler (hip), Victor Oladipo (knee), and Nikola Jović (nasal contusion) are not traveling with the team to Indiana for tomorrow night’s game vs the Pacers,” the Heat’s official Twitter account tweeted out.

Butler has led the team in scoring so far this season. He’s appeared in eight of the team’s nine games, playing 35.5 minutes per game. The superstar is averaging 21.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, and 5.5 assists on 47.0% shooting from the field and 39.1% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Oladipo has not played in a game yet for Miami this season as he continues to deal with a knee injury.

As for Jovic, the rookie forward has only appeared in just three games, playing 7.4 minutes per contest. He’s averaged just 2.0 points on 42.9% shooting from the floor.

Heat Dealing With Multiple Win Controversies

While the Heat have turned things around a bit, their last two wins haven’t come without controversy. In their game against the Warriors, Butler fouled Stephen Curry on a jump shot, but Erik Spoelstra challenged the call, and it was reversed.

After the game, Curry was furious about the call.

“It’s an awful call,” Curry said. “What you think I was about to say? I was walking to the free throw line thinking I was gonna get three free throws and have an even score with a minute and some change left. It’s tough when I clearly felt a lot of contact.”

He said that a shooter needs to be allowed to finish their shooting motion.

“I don’t know what they saw besides the high-five contact they talked about, but you gotta be allowed to finish your motion, Curry explained. “That’s what I felt like. Especially when you slow it down in slow motion, there’s a lot of contact. But what do I know about calls?”

NBA Made Mistake in Favor of Heat

Then, in their next game against the Kings, Tyler Herro hit a game-winning three-point shot. However, it looked as though he traveled on the shot, and in the league’s Two Minute Report, it was revealed that he did and the referees missed the call.

After the game, Kings coach Mike Brown was not pleased.

“He traveled,” Brown told reporters. “He traveled on the last play, and I would be — I would not be doing my job if I didn’t come up here and protect my guys. My guys fought their behinds off for close to 48 minutes, and to pump fake, then side-step or hop and then 1-2 into a shot, and not make that call, to me, it’s just unbelievable. And it’s not why we lost the game, although I didn’t think we got a fair whistle.”

Regardless of the controversies, the Heat have still earned two wins in a row. But now, they’ll have to attempt to scrap together a third without Butler leading the way.