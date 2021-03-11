Miami Heat Update Injury Status for 2 Key Players

The Miami Heat were hoping to be back to full strength coming out of the All-Star break. Unfortunately, Erik Spoelstra’s squad will be down two key players when they host the Orlando Magic.

On Wednesday, the team announced that starting center Bam Adebayo (knee) and reserve guard Avery Bradley (calf) would miss Thursday night’s game. Adebayo sat out the last two games before the layoff due to tendinitis in his left knee. Spoelstra ruled it day-to-day on March 4, adding he was just being “proactive about it.” The 6-foot-9 big man had been enjoying a career year and averaging 19.2 points, 5.4 assists, 9.5 rebounds per game for the Heat.

#ORLvsMIA INJURY UPDATE: Bam Adebayo (knee) and Avery Bradley (calf) have both been ruled out of tomorrow night's game vs the Magic. — Miami HEAT (@MiamiHEAT) March 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Bradley has been riding the roller coaster and was sidelined for nearly three weeks following a bout with COVID-19, then he suffered a calf injury on March 3. The 30-year-old veteran guard has missed 26 total games in 2021. Bradley was supposed to be a key reserve off the bench after signing a one-year, $5.6 million contract with the Heat in the offseason. It just hasn’t gone according to anyone’s plan for the defensive specialist. He’s averaging 8.5 points and 1.4 assists in 10 games.

Avery Bradley’s defense vs New Orleans today 🔒 pic.twitter.com/sVW8656LYx — Fanly (@fanly) December 25, 2020

Miami Heat Get ‘Dynasty’ Oreo Cookie

The NBA has partnered with Mondelez International to create a limited-edition “dynasty” line of Oreo cookies. The Miami Heat will be featured as one of six franchises honored, along with the Los Angeles Lakers, Boston Celtics, Golden State Warriors, and Chicago Bulls.

According to Forbes, the four-year deal is Mondelez’s first partnership with a U.S. professional league since a licensing agreement was made in 2015 with Major League Soccer. The cookies will be available starting on March 29 in local grocery stores and online.

Want the Heat logo on your Oreo cookie? Starting March 29th, a handful of teams, including the Heat, will be available. It’s the limited edition NBA Dynasty Oreo. The NBA and Mondelez International reached a partnership. pic.twitter.com/EVRckYErYC — Will Manso (@WillManso) March 10, 2021

No one is saying what went into the criteria for choosing the six “dynasties” but all of them own at least three NBA championships. The Lakers and Celtics each have 17 titles, while the Bulls and Warriors each own six trophies. The Heat is the low man on the totem pole with three. Either way, the cookies are sure to be a hit with Heat fans who had some fun in the comments section. The best tweet: “Best chance for Blake Griffin to dunk again?”

Mustard Yellow Jerseys Officially Revealed

The Miami Heat “Earned Edition” jerseys were leaked to the public back on Feb. 24 and they were immediately mocked for their less-than-flattering mustard yellow hue. The color scheme was likened to the Los Angeles Lakers and Indiana Pacers, instead of the bold black-and-white stitching that has come to define Miami Heat Culture.

All 16 NBA Earned Jerseys for this season revealed. Celebrating the 16 teams that made the 2020 Playoffs. Each jersey features Silver accents — the Lakers’ incorporates Trophy gold. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/6MnUQmNDi7 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) March 10, 2021

On Wednesday, the NBA officially announced the alternate jerseys as part of a 16-team promotion “celebrating the 16 teams that made the 2020 playoffs.” Are Heat fans still hating on the mustard yellow? Maybe not. While the design certainly strays from tradition, it does have a regal look to it — dare we say, a golden championship glow? Too soon, we know.

