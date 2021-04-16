Miami Heat Emerges as Top Candidate to Sign Former No. 2 Pick

The Miami Heat has exactly one month left to fill their 15th roster spot if they want the new addition to help the team during their postseason run. While the pool of players to pick from has whittled down since the trade deadline, the Heat could sign Jabari Parker, who was waived by the Sacramento Kings.

While Parker, the former No. 2 overall pick during the 2014 NBA Draft, hasn’t lived up to his All-Star potential, he just turned 26 last month. Parker is young enough to make a genuine effort to revitalize his career, but he needs to find the right franchise to help him grow.

The Heat, known for their ability to shape budding stars, could emerge as the perfect landing spot for Parker.

Despite two ACL surgeries on his left knee, the 6-foot-8 forward has an average of 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds, and 2.1 assists throughout his seven seasons in the NBA. Thus far this season, the former Duke star is averaging just 2.7 points per game, but that stat comes with a big asterisk. Parker has only played in three games for a total of 27 minutes. In the game he played 16 minutes, he scored six points and three rebounds.

Parker isn’t a great defender, but at the moment, the Heat desperately need the most help on offense. Not only can he finish at the rim, but Parker can also provide insurance as a backup power forward. Miami has the option to test drive Parker in South Beach and sign him to a 10-day contract while they figure out a more concrete game plan for the postseason.

The Heat Could Sign Another Player Who Hasn’t Played Yet This Season

There are only three requirements needed in order for the Heat to add another player: he either was waived by April 9, hasn’t played at all this season (like Dewayne Dedmon, who was signed to a veteran’s minimum contract), or signed a 10-day contract before the deadline.

South Florida Sun Sentinel‘s Ira Winderman created a list of players that have yet to play an official NBA game this season:

Jeremy Lin, Thon Maker, Ian Mahinmi, Greg Monroe, Skal Labissiere, Jarrett Jack, Brandon Knight, Frank Mason, Cam Reynolds, Amir Johnson, Glenn Robinson III, JR Smith, Lance Stephenson, Jodie Meeks, Joe Johnson, Troy Daniels, Allonzo Trier, Courtney Lee, Wilson Chandler, Michael Kidd-Gilchrist, Allen Crabbe, Gerald Green, Kyle Korver, Jordan Crawford, Shabazz Napier and, yes, Dion Waiters, Michael Beasley and Mario Chalmers.

Recently released active players that available to join the Heat include the following players: Isaiah Thomas, Justin Patton, Austin Rivers, Patrick McCaw, Greg Whittington, Gary Clark, Jaylen Adams, Darius Miller, Ignas Brazdeikis, Jerome Robinson, Justin Jackson, Terrance Ferguson, Vincent Poirier, Marquese Chriss, and Jalen Lecque.

As long as the new player is signed by May 16, he will be eligible able to play during the postseason.

