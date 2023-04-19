Jae Crowder Name-Drops Jimmy Butler Ahead of Crucial Heat-Bucks Game 2

The Miami Heat will roll into Game 2 against the Milwaukee Bucks with a 1-0 lead in their first-round matchup. They can thank Jimmy Butler for the series lead, as he hung a game-high 35 points on the Bucks in Sunday’s Game 1.

Of course, Milwaukee will be looking to get back on track in Wednesday’s rematch at Fiserv Forum, even with superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo listed as doubtful to play.

Bucks forward, and former member of the Miami Heat, Jae Crowder explained what his team needs to do differently in Game 2, name-dropping Butler in the process.

“Watching the film, it was just overthinking the game,” Crowder said via “The Athletic.” “I think we gotta defend the ball, take care of the ball, and not worry about second and third actions. We gotta take care of the ball and that’s the main guy. Jimmy had the ball in his hands creating, so we gotta take care of him. I think once you take care of us not thinking as much and us just reacting, we’ll be fine taking care of the straight-line drives.”

The veteran went on to say that the Bucks need to elevate their game to compete with a “great” Miami team.

“You have to compete first, whether you’re doing it the scouting report way or our way,” Crowder continued. “You just have to compete at a high level. Miami is a great team at just competing, bringing that from start to finish, so I think we have to match that and elevate our game in the competition area. And then, from there, Xs and Os will take care of themselves. I just feel like we didn’t compete at a high level.”

Heat’s Kevin Love Calls Jimmy Butler Game’s ‘Best Closer’

Following Butler’s impressive showing in Miami’s 130-117 win on Sunday, Kevin Love had some strong praise for the star.

“He’s arguably the best closer in the game,” Love said via Bally Sports Sun: Heat. “It’s unbelievable what he’s been able to do there. He’s our leader. He sets the tone for us. I’m taking him over just about anybody in the league when it comes to closing out a game.”

Love wasn’t half bad in Game 1 himself, pouring in 18 points off Miami’s bench and knocking down four 3-pointers in the process.

Jimmy Butler Says Heat Will Miss Tyler Herro After Injury

Unfortunately for the Heat, their weekend victory didn’t come without a price. Star guard Tyler Herro left the game with what was later diagnosed as a broken hand, and won’t be returning anytime soon.

Butler discussed the impact of Herro’s injury, saying that the team will struggle to replace him.

“You can’t fully make up what Tyler has been for our team all year long,” Butler said via Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Sun. “But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam, and whoever Spo calls upon to do an offensive assignment, a defensive assignment, to bring some energy, to dive on the floor, to get a loose ball or rebound. It’s all hands on deck at all times, and now more than ever.”