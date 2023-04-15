Jimmy Butler Sends Strong Message on Bam Adebayo After Heat Beat Bulls

The Miami Heat came out top in their crucial Play-In matchup with the Chicago Bulls on Friday night. Strong performances from Jimmy Butler and Max Strus, who each poured in 31 points, helped lead Miami to a 102-91 victory over Chicago.

After the win, Butler took some time to highlight the gritty performance from All-Star center Bam Adebayo.

“The reason I really loved Bam tonight is because even though you don’t make shots you can affect the game in so many ways,” he said via Brendan Tobin. “And that right there is the definition of a star player, a superstar, All-Star, whatever you want to put on to it. But, 17 rebounds, he had one block, but it was the best defensive play of the entire game. When you lock in on the defensive end like that, that’s the part that gets everybody excited, gets everybody doing the right thing. I hope he makes every shot on Sunday but if he doesn’t and he has another game like this, it’s going to be the reason that we win.”

Adebayo shot just 1-of-9 from the floor for nine points. However, like Butler pointed out, his effort was a difference-maker for the Heat. The big man pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds, earning his team some crucial extra possessions in what was a tightly-contested game, for the most part.

Erik Spoelstra Praises Jimmy Butler for Monster Game in Heat Win

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra also sat down with reporters postgame. He was sure to credit Butler for stepping his game up when it mattered most.

“He just willed it down the stretch,” Spoelstra said via South Florida Sun Sentinel. “Getting to the basket, getting and-1’s, getting to the free throw line.”

Spo then joked that he wished he could cite his coaching as the reason for the 33-year-old’s strong performance.

“I wish I could say it’s coaching.”

Heading into Friday’s must-win matchup, Miami’s fans were split on whether they wanted the team to win and get into the playoffs, or lose and have a higher draft pick.

Spoelstra dismissed any notion that his squad may have wanted to head to Cancun rather than towards a championship.

“Our team has obviously not been perfect this year. But I do know one thing about the men in that locker room: The last 48 hours, I know how categorically, unequivocally, how badly and desperately our group wanted to get into this damn thing.”

Kyle Lowry on Heat’s Playoff Run: ‘Anything is Possible’

Kyle Lowry, who had 33 points in Miami’s loss to the Atlanta Hawks earlier in the week, was a bit more quiet against the Bulls.

He scored just 5 points, shooting 2-of-5 in 20 minutes off of the bench, in the April 14 showdown.

Lowry, a champion in 2019 with the Toronto Raptors, told the press that he’s excited to be back in the playoffs.

“I’m just happy to be in the playoffs, honestly,” he said. “When you get in the playoffs anything is possible. Anything can happen. We’re in a situation where we can play free and play loose.”

Lowry, Butler, and the Heat will open their first-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET.