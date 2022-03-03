Twitter Rips Apart Heat’s Jimmy Butler After Painfully Bad Game

Despite having a 14-point lead with just 7:12 to play the fourth quarter, the Miami Heat lost 120-119 to the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 2, and considering how much of a rough off-night Jimmy Butler was having, it’s surprising they didn’t lose by more.

While it’s not solely Butler’s fault the Heat suffered yet another fourth-quarter collapse, as Miami missed seven of its final 10 shots, including five three-pointers, AP’s Tim Reynolds tweeted out a sobering stat: “Jimmy Butler: the six-time All-Star scored “0 points in the final 36:19 of tonight’s game.”

The six-time All-Star finished the game with just six points, shooting 2-of-14 — all of which happened in the first quarter. The 32-year-old veteran missed his last eight shots of the game.

Jimmy Butler didn’t score a single point in the last 36 minutes of tonight’s game. He finished with 6 points on 2-14 shooting in a one point loss. (Submitted by @LindorHOF) pic.twitter.com/7UX1NZns7q — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 3, 2022

I hate to blame a loss on one guy but this one's on Jimmy Butler — HEAT NATION (@Zachppp) March 3, 2022

jimmy butler if he couldn't draw fouls pic.twitter.com/fJfkgubujJ — 💫 (@chalmersburner) March 3, 2022

Adjust expectations for Jimmy Butler if you haven’t already He’s not the level of player many think he is https://t.co/1PXeRjNawU — NBACIRCLES (@nbacircles) March 3, 2022

Thus far this season, Butler is averaging 21.4 points, 6.2 assists, and 5.7 rebounds, per game. As one of the most unselfish players in the league, however, his stats never tell the full story of just how much he provides on the court.

Yall were on here saying Jimmy Butler was better than James Harden JUST two weeks ago — si6 (@dmay706) March 3, 2022

Numerous fans and analysts came to Butler’s defense, as it’s rare to see a player of his caliber having such an atrocious night. The next morning, Five Reasons Sports Network reporter Brady Hawk conveyed the thoughts of many Heat fans with his message on Twitter.

“The discourse with Jimmy Butler on this app when he has a terrible game compared to a monster one is actually hilarious,” Hawk tweeted. “I’ve touched on the issues last night with him. But you can say it was an off night and leave it at that. Crickets during the big games prior.”

The Heat (41-22) remain in first place atop the Eastern Conference. They will look to get back on a winning streak when they take on the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Thursday, March 3.

Stats Show Butler Sturggles Immensely Against the Bucks

“Jimmy is a killer. He’s ultra-confident. It doesn’t matter if he’s missed 15 shots in a row. He thinks he’s going to make the next one. He wants the ball in his hands and has no fear when the game is on the line.” – NBA Executive on Jimmy Butler’s clutch gene

(Via HoopsHype) pic.twitter.com/SfnR7PPUHe — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) February 28, 2022

There is no questioning that Butler is one of the most versatile two-way players in the NBA, but when it comes to games against the Bucks, his game seems to fall apart. During the Heat’s last five games against their Eastern Conference rival, Butler’s scoring drops nearly in half.

Jimmy Butler against the Milwaukee Bucks over the last two seasons (RS & playoffs): 14.2 ppg

30.7% from the field YIKESSSSS — Rohan Katti (@RKattiJr) March 3, 2022

People love to talk about how the Heat “lock up” Giannis. How about the Bucks locking up Jimmy Butler. No quotations needed pic.twitter.com/C5tuSCCjH3 — Tech Fleece Giannis (@Lil_Giannis) March 3, 2022

While Butler faltered, Milwaukee surged on Wednesday night. During that last seven minutes of the game, the Bucks outscored Miami 21-6. There’s was also the missed foul call on Butler during the final 13.5 seconds of the game that definitely could’ve swung the outcome of the game in Miami’s favor.

Heat’s head coach Erik Spolestra said during the post-game presser, “We did enough for 47 minutes and change to put ourselves in a position to win the game. We just couldn’t close it out and that’s the deal.”

Duncan Robinson Said This Loss Is ‘Going to Stick With Us’

Heat’s sharpshooter Duncan Robinson, who scored 15 points while shooting 5-on-7 on threes, admitted close defeats like these are tough.

“The pain of losing a game like that, those lessons stick with you a lot more than when you give up a lead and you’re still able to win,” Robinson said. “Just everything, the execution, all those in-between plays. Obviously, this one is going to stick with us, for sure.”

While Butler couldn’t score, the Heat were able to keep the game competitive through monster performances by other players. Bam Adebayo recorded 18 points, 12 rebounds, four assists, and two steals. Gabe Vincent, admirably filled in for starting point guard Kyle Lowry, drilling 21 points, shooting 5-of-11 on threes, along with three rebounds, six assists, and two steals.

Tyler Herro speaks postgame about the Heat's struggle to close things out in the final few minutes of tonight's 1-point loss to Milwaukee despite his 30-point performance @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/hjdi1KdmWZ — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) March 3, 2022

While Guard Tyler Herro scored a game-high 30 points, he committed three costly turnovers during the final 4:55 of the game. The Sixth Man of the Year candidate took full responsibility for his fourth-quarter mistakes.

“I just turned the ball over. I got to be better,” Herro said. “The ball had been in my hands the whole game and going down to the last couple minutes there, I had two crucial turnovers. That’s on me and I can’t let that happen again.”

READ NEXT: Heat: Blockbuster Trade Proposal Lands LeBron James in Miami, Analyst Says