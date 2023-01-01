Heat Star Jimmy Butler Goes Viral for Unhinged Moment After Failed Game-Winner

It hasn’t been a perfect season for the Miami Heat. General struggles have been compounded by injuries, but they’ve found their footing a bit over in recent games. They are 7-3 in their last ten games and have moved into seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Things on the court have taken a turn for the better, and away from the court, things are looking good, too. After Georgia’s recent down-to-the-wire victory over Ohio State in the College Football Playoffs, Heat star Jimmy Butler went viral on social media. He was amped that Ohio State missed their potential game-winning field goal in the final moments.

Jimmy Butler reacting to the wild ending between Georgia and Ohio State 😂 (via @JimmyButler/ IG)pic.twitter.com/HV41EfiA0r — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) January 1, 2023

In the video, Butler can be seen watching the field goal attempt with some friends at his house. When the Ohio State kicker misses it, he erupts into a whirlwind of screaming and yelling. He begins chanting “Go Dogs,” showing his support for the Georgia Bulldogs.

He then begins getting in the face of some others at the house who are presumably Ohio State fans, based on their reactions. Perhaps the most entertaining part of the video is when Butler begins barking at them, once again showing his support for Georgia.

On the court this year, Butler has been playing with some of that same intensity. He’s dealt with some injuries but has appeared in 23 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 34.9 minutes per contest. Butler is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 52.8% shooting from the field and 34.0% shooting from behind the three-point line.

Heat Urged to Trade Jimmy Butler for Trae Young

While Butler has been having a great season for Miami (when healthy), there have been some suggestions that the team could look to trade him. Trae Young is reportedly growing frustrated with his situation with the Atlanta Hawks, and the idea of a Young-Bam Adebayo pairing is very enticing.

In turn, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggested that Miami consider trading Butler for Young in a move that would improve the team’s future outlook.

“The sneaky alternative [to a Young deal involving Tyler Herro] would be to sniff around Jimmy Butler deals,” Quinn wrote. “Young is 24. Adebayo is 25. Butler is 33 and constantly injured. Would it be worthwhile to deal Butler to a contender now, while his value is still relatively high and before his contract becomes too cumbersome, and then flip whatever they get in a Young package? In the grand scheme of things, probably. Young and Adebayo is the foundation of a half-decade or more of contention.”

Jimmy Butler Diagnoses Heat’s Problems

As noted, the Heat have not played as well as they did last year. They were the top seed in the East last season but have struggled to remain in the Play-In Tournament race this season. When asked about the team’s issue, Butler pointed toward their inconsistent defense.

“I’ve never said, and I don’t think anybody would ever tell you, that offense is our problem. We lose track of what we have to do on the defensive end at times, which is why we lose so many games. But when we lock in and we guard, we know we’re gonna score,” Butler said via Brady Hawk of 5 Reasons Sports.