Miami Heat Star Jimmy Butler Unrecognizable With New Haircut

New season, new hairdo for Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler. The five-time All-Star revealed a brand new hairdo this weekend and he looks drastically different.

Just one day before the Heat’s media day, Butler, whose hair typically stands straight up like a flying saucer over his head, is now tightly woven into braids. Stepping off a private plane, the 32-year-old rocked a red bandana around his new haircut, and with his face mask on, Butler is barely recognizable.

Butler shared a series of photos on his Instagram page that reveal he actually got his haircut done on the airplane. “It’s called a before and after,” Butler captioned the post. “Don’t worry about the hoodie. #jimmyconbraids #beforeandafter #thisisnotanad.”

The response to Butler’s new look was universally positive, especially the way he got his appointment done. “Getting hair done in the clouds… major flex,” one fan commented, while Rhea Wahlberg, Mark Wahlberg’s wife wrote, “Not getting the hair done on the jet… 🔥 I see you 👀.”

However, the reaction to Butler rocking socks with sandals was a different story. ’m “Worried about the slides u got on aka sandals,” Spank Horton wrote. “What’s those shoes?” a fan commented.

Sports Illustrated Ranked Butler as the 14th Overall Best Player in the NBA

Butler, who signed a four-year $184 million contract extension over the summer, was ranked by Sports Illustrated as the No. 14 best player in the NBA going into the 2021 season.

“Defensively, Butler is still one of the best on the perimeter,” SI’s Rohan Nadkarni wrote. “He’s good for two steals a game and can credibly slow down any wing in the league on any given possession. Butler is an on-ball menace who rarely freelances lest he mess up a team effort. Ultimately, though Butler’s inconsistent shot prevents him from being placed higher on the Top 100, he’s still one of the strongest two-way forces in the world.”

Butler enjoyed the best regular-season campaign of his career last year, averaging 21.5 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game while shooting 49.7% from the field and 24.5% from deep.

Butler Enters the 2021 NBA Season With a Revamped Heat Roster

Imagine if we re-sign Victor Oladipo 👀 pic.twitter.com/O0w39CC0Ic — Heat Nation (@HeatNationCom) August 3, 2021

Butler’s going into the Heat’s training camp, which starts on Tuesday, September 28, with an all-new look, perhaps symbolic of the newly-transformed Miami roster.

While the Heat said goodbye to Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Trevor Ariza, and Nemanja Bjelica in free agency, the team also lost Goran Dragic and Precious Achiuwa in the deal that brought Kyle Lowry to Miami.

While the Heat could sign one more player to a standard contract, a team can have 15 players on their active roster, it seems unlikely Miami will expand further if they want to stay below the luxury tax. As it stands, the Heat are “less than $1 million under the $137 million tax line and a bit over $6 million below the $143 million hard cap,” Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson reported.

After signing Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett to two-way contracts, the following 14 players are locked in for the Heat’s 2021-22 NBA season:

Kyle Lowry, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo, Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson, P.J. Tucker, Gabe Vincent, Max Strus, KZ Okapala, Dewayne Dedmon, Markieff Morris, Victor Oladipo, Udonis Haslem, and Omer Yurtseven.

