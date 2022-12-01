Jimmy Butler Video Turns Heads With His Message to the Heat

The Miami Heat have been dealing with injuries to just about every player in their starting lineup. Kyle Lowry has missed games with injury. Tyler Herro has battled ankle injuries but has returned to the Heat’s starting lineup. Bam Adebayo has sat out earlier this season with a left knee contusion. Miami has been without their star forward Jimmy Butler for the last seven games of the season. The Heat have gone 3-4 in that stretch of games, but on Thursday, December 1, Butler shared the news Heat fans have been waiting for. He’s back.

Butler took to his Instagram account to announce, “Boston, I’m on the way.” Butler exlaimed. “Go Heat.”

Jimmy Butler on IG: “Boston, I’m on the way.” “Go Heat.” pic.twitter.com/RMcIyQU31i — Brady Hawk (@BradyHawk305) December 2, 2022

Jimmy Butler Injury Return

It was anticipated that Butler would make his return from injury for the Heat’s November 30 matchup against the Boston Celtics. However, he was unable to go and missed the first of their back-to-back games. The Heat lost their first game against the C’s on Wednesday 134-121. Prince William and Princess Kate were in attendance for the matchup and Jayson Tatum’s 49-point performance helped propel the Celtics to a victory on their home court.

On Friday, December 2, the Heat will see the return of their star forward and vocal leader as they continue to fight to change their season around after their disappointing 10-12 start. Butler joins the Heat following a string of strong performances from Bam Adebayo. Adebayo stepped up in Jimmy’s absence. Because of his play he earned a new nickname from Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Erik Spoelstra on Bam Adebayo’s Strong Offensive Play

Last week, following Adebayo’s 38-point performance against the Washington Wizards, the Heat big man earned major praise from Spo.

“Bam was Mr. Reliable,” Spoelstra said via Ira Winderman of South Florida’s Sun Sentinel. “He has been Mr. Reliable all season long, through all of the adversity. He’s the guy that we’ve just been able to count on, with his mental stability, his consistency, his leadership, and then also his play on both ends of the court.

“I think at some point, I’ll print up the shirt, ‘Mr. Reliable’ and I’ll wear them proudly.”

Prior to the season, Jimmy Butler issued Bam a challenge to be more aggressive offensively this year. He called Adebayo the Heat’s ‘engine,’ and his production on the offensive end is critical to the Heat’s success.

Heat Have Been Frustrated with Bam Adebayo Offensively at Times

While Adebayo’s play has been awesome of late offensively, that isn’t always the case. Heat times struggles to stay aggressive and seek after his shots the way the Heat would like. An Eastern Conference Executive recently told Heavy Sports that that has been a source of frustration for Miami.

“When Bam plays aggressive, and when he is playing like he is the best guy on the floor, he is a Top 10, Top 15 player. But he doesn’t always do that, does he? You could see it during the conference finals against the Celtics—when he was aggressive, Boston had no answer for him. That Game 3 up in Boston, he was unstoppable (31 points on 15-for-22 shooting). But then he’d have games where he takes four or five shots. I think there is some frustration from the team that he doesn’t bring that aggressiveness every night. If he is the best player and Jimmy Butler is the No. 2 option and Tyler Herro No. 3, that is a lot better team than when Bam lets himself be the third option,” the Eastern Executive told Heavy Sports.