Jimmy Butler Opens Up on Ankle Injury Suffered in Heat’s Game 1 Win Over Knicks

The Miami Heat were able to start their second-round series against the New York Knicks off on the right foot Sunday, capturing Game 1, 108-101. Unfortunately for the Heat, the Game 1 victory didn’t come without a price. With just over five minutes to play in the fourth quarter, Jimmy Butler rolled his ankle and was in obvious pain for the remainder of the game.

Jimmy Butler is down after rolling his ankle on this play pic.twitter.com/VeiDjcF5E2 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) April 30, 2023

Butler, who led Miami with 25 points on 8-of-16 shooting, was asked about the ailment during his walk-off interview.

He told ESPN’s Cassidy Hubbarth that “it feels like a rolled ankle.”

Cassidy Hubbarth: "How's [the ankle] feeling? Jimmy Butler: "Like a rolled ankle." 😅pic.twitter.com/zDXwHuq2ZK — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) April 30, 2023

Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra didn’t have much of an update on his star wing after the game. He told reporters that it’ll be a “waiting game” to see if Miami’s No. 22 will be sidelined for any substantial amount of time.

He added that the team may not get an update on Monday and will just have to see how the next few days go.

Erik Spoelstra's first comments on Jimmy's ankle ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6W2FtaF0cT — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 30, 2023

Losing Butler would be a huge loss for the Heat. He essentially single-handedly powered them past the Milwaukee Bucks in the first round.

The 33-year-old averaged 37.6 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 4.8 assists, while shooting 59.7% from the field and 44.4% from beyond the arc, helping the Heat down the No. 1 seeded Bucks.

His 56-point performance in Game 4 set a single-game playoff record for the Heat. He then followed that up with a 42-ppint outburst to send the Bucks home in Game 5.

Knicks’ Tom Thibodeau Discusses Heat’s Jimmy Butler

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau made things tough on Butler in Game 1. In the first half, he had his players consistently blitz the six-time All-Star and force him to give up the ball.

He wasn’t going to allow his former player, who he coached with both the Chicago Bulls and Minnesota Timberwolves, to dish out the same punishment that he did in Round 1.

Thibodeau had discussed Butler’s game two days prior at Friday’s practice.

“I think there’s nothing he can’t do,” Thibs said via the New York Knicks’ official YouTube channel. “It’s not just his shot making. It’s his ability to get into the paint, make plays, get to the line. You have to be disciplined against him. But also, [you have to worry about] his shot creation. So, your team has to be locked into the things he’s doing, you have to have an awareness, you can’t gift him free throws, you have to have good body position against him, and you have to guard him as a team…Anyone that you’ve coached or been around, I always follow him and support him and want him to do well except when we play each other. I know what he’s about. He knows what we’re about. So let’s go. Let’s see what up.”

Dwyane Wade Shows Love to Jimmy Butler After Heat Win Game 1

Butler was able to power the Heat past the Knicks with Heat legend Dwyane Wade looking on at Maddison Square Garden.

After the final buzzer sounded, the two chatted briefly on the court, before embracing with a quick hug.

JIMMY x D WADE Heat take Game 1 at MSG!#PhantomCam pic.twitter.com/UdcaYW4swH — NBA (@NBA) April 30, 2023

Wade was a part of all three of Miami’s championship teams in 2006, 2012, and 2013. He’s the franchise’s leading scorer and his No. 3 hangs in the rafters at Kaseya Center.