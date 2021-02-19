Miami Heat Star Knows He’s in Hot Water With Lakers’ LeBron James

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler does not need to be reminded of his record against LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Butler led the Heat within two games of winning the NBA Finals, a dream championship run that was crushed by LeBron and company a mere four months ago.

Following the shortest offseason in NBA history, the two teams will face off for the first time since the Lakers clinched the championship title on October 11. Miami takes on the Lakers at the Staples Center in a primetime matchup on Saturday, February 20.

While speaking to The Jump‘s Rachel Nichols, the 31-year-old baller takes no comfort in the fact that Los Angeles will be playing without star Anthony Davis because “they still got LeBron and some really good players.”

Speaking of the 2019-2020 NBA Finals MVP, Butler “relishes” as Nichols notes, the chance to finally get a win over LeBron.

“I want to beat him. He ALWAYS beats me when it matters, we all know that,” Butler says. “But I really enjoy goin up against the best. Just to show that ya know, I’m up there somehwere around that level. If you can compete with him, you can compete with anybody.”

Butler, a five-time All-Star, can absolutely compete. Even though he’s missed 12 games this season due to COVID-19 protocols and an ankle injury, Butler is breaking Heat franchise records left and right. As Butler proudly posted on Instagram, he’s looking to crush LeBron’s triple-double record with the Heat.

Butler Opens Up About the Reality of the Heat’s Playoff Chances This Year

Butler knows there are few things to brag about when it comes to the Heat’s performance thus far this season. “Terrible. Terrible. Just terrible,” Butler told Nichols. “Not the way we say we want to play. Not the way we’re supposed to be playing.”

While the Lakers continue to be a dominant force in the Western Conference, sitting in second place with a 22-8 record, the Heat are powering through a disastrous first half of the season. Miami sits in 11th place in the Eastern Conference with a 12-17 record going into Saturday night’s game.

Butler, however, has not given up on this season. “We will turn it around,” he said. “And like the saying says, better late than never. We know what adversity is. We’re supposed to be better. We’re supposed to get better and bring everybody up with us. Maybe here and there we’ve forgotten that. We will get back to it, though. I promise you that. We will.”

When Nichols presses Butler as to whether or not he thinks the Heat can make it to the playoffs, he smirks. “Book it,” he says.

Butler Finally Admits He Tested Positive COVID-19

Another part of Butler’s interview with Nichols that stood, Butler’s comments on coronavirus. Back in January, there was much speculation around his 10-game absence. While numerous of his teammates returned to the court after being held out due to the NBA’s strict COVID-19 contact tracing, Butler remained out.

When he finally appeared on the Heat bench for the first time in weeks, “He looks a little lighter,” 5 Reasons Sports Network’s Ethan J. Skolnick reported.

Good to see Jimmy Butler at least back with his Heat teammates on the bench. pic.twitter.com/9AJLeJTexg — Will Manso (@WillManso) January 28, 2021

As for Skolinck’s report that he dropped 12 pounds after testing positive for the virus, Butler claims that’s untrue.

“It’s scary,” Butler said of contracting COVID-19. “[But] don’t believe reports of me losing 12 pounds, either, ‘cause that’s not the case. I had a light headache, and I felt like I was ready to go. I wanted to compete. Obviously, you cannot do that. But it didn’t hit me that hard.”

