Miami Heat Star Seeking $181 Million Max Extension: Report

The idea of Jimmy Butler seeking a max extension this offseason has been gently debated ever since the buzzer sounded in Game 4. The Miami Heat have a ton of decisions stemming from their quick playoff exit. It all begins and ends with No. 22.

Butler has two years left on his current contract — $36 million in 2021-22, $37.6 million in 2022-23 — before he becomes an unrestricted free agent. That $37.6 million figure is a player option so it would behoove both sides to work out an extension if Butler is a part of the Heat’s long-term plans. Remember, Miami inherited the 31-year-old’s contract as part of a sign-and-trade with the Philadelphia 76ers in July 2019.

According to the Miami Herald’s Anthony Chiang, Butler appears ready to cash in on his future and seek a four-year, maximum salary contract extension worth $181 million. That type of deal would keep the Texas native in South Beach through his 36th birthday and give him an average annual salary of $40 million. Butler has averaged 20.7 points, 6.8 rebounds, 6.5 assists per game in 110 games since the start of the 2019-20 campaign.

“This is where I’m going to be for hopefully the rest of my career,” Butler told NBA TV in 2019. “I think I fit here. The way that they work, the attitude that they go about everything, it’s me in a nutshell.”

Timberwolves Fan Tells Wild Butler Story

Butler loves to speak his mind. That’s what has endeared him to his teammates and most Miami Heat fans. However, Butler can be prickly at times and proved it by throwing some major shade at a Minnesota Timberwolves fan in the summer of 2019. The man had asked Butler for a photo when things got interesting (via Bleacher Report):

Four years ago, my favorite basketball player came to my school to play pickup,” said the fan. “Since I had access to the gym, my friends and I went down to watch, and I was hoping to meet him afterwards. So when they finished up, I went to go ask for a picture, and he said, ‘This motherf****** Macaulay Culkin lookin’ a—wants to get a picture with me? I guess.’

For the record, the Minnesota fan does bear a striking resemblance to Macaulay Culkin. We’re siding with Butler on this one.

Heat Coach Discusses Bam Adebayo

Heat center Bam Adebayo took heat for not dominating during the team’s first-round playoff loss to the Milwaukee Bucks. He seemed to be overmatched by Brook Lopez in the paint while shooting 45.6% from the field. It was a disappointing series after Adebayo’s breakout 2020 campaign: 18.7 points, 5.4 assists, 9.0 rebounds per game. He was a legitimate candidate for Defensive Player of the Year and earned high praise from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

“You know you could make a case that Bam is our most improved player from the player development every single year that he’s played with us,” Spoelstra told reporters after Game 4. “His leaps and bounds have been significant and that’s true again this year as well. As far as the series, I feel that he adjusted very well and his game will continue to grow and he’s doing it at all levels. It’s offense, its defense, its leadership, it’s all of the above.”