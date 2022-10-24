Jimmy Butler Calls Out Heat Wing: ‘I Hate You’

The Miami Heat got off to a rocky start this season, but in their third game, they managed to secure their first victory. Jimmy Butler has been leading the team in scoring, with Tyler Herro right behind him. They are averaging 22.0 and 20.7 points, respectively.

But while most would expect Bam Adebayo or Kyle Lowry to be next up in the scoring column, that simply isn’t the case. Instead, sharpshooting wing Max Strus is currently third on the Heat in scoring, averaging 14.7 points through Miami’s first three games on 57.1% shooting from the field and 47.1% shooting from three-point range.

Miami posted a picture of Butler helping Strus up on their Instagram Story, and Strus took it upon himself to repost the image with a caption of his own.

“Thanks for picking me up bro. You’re the best!,” Strus wrote on his story, tagging Butler in the process.

Well, Butler wasn’t quite as kind in response. He reposted Strus’ Story to his own Instagram, telling the Heat wing, “stop tagging me in this s*** I hate you.”

Jimmy Butler too funny 😭 pic.twitter.com/iQtTqE3EEC — Mink Flow (@currypistonn) October 23, 2022

Obviously, there was very little seriousness behind Butler’s statement, as the two have become friends throughout Strus’ time in South Beach. The Story was likely Butler’s way of joking with Strus, who was probably looking to get a reaction out of his star teammate.

Butler Helped Strus Adapt

During an interview with Sean Daley of FanSided, Strus spoke about his relationship with Butler. Both players were not able to attend Division I colleges straight out of high school, so their journeys to the NBA were different from most other players.

Strus said that Butler took him under his wing when he joined the team.

“He kind of took me under his wing day one, we pretty much played one-on-one every single day my first year here. He brutally beat me every single time, put me in my place,” Strus said. “He basically just made me feel like I was a little kid.”

Going from D-II to the NBA & Battling Jimmy Butler with Max Strus The Miami Heat shooting guard describes his journey to the NBA, his Chicago Bull fandom & his trial by fire with Jimmy Buckets. #heat #bulls #nba 00:24 – Why Did Colleges Overlook You? 01:46 – Watching the Derrick Rose Bulls 03:52 – Getting Bullied By Jimmy Butler 07:38 – Improvements Over the Summer? 08:22 -… 2022-10-14T17:00:35Z

That being said, Strus didn’t hold back when it came to critiquing Butler’s preseason hairstyle. Needless to say, he wasn’t a fan of the dreadlocks.

“That was terrible. That was a bad look for him,” Strus said. “I don’t think he should bring that back anytime soon.”

Strus Explains Journey to NBA

For Strus, the journey to playing for the Heat involved a Division II school, transferring to Division I, and then fighting his way through a few NBA setbacks. In an interview with Sean Deveney of Heavy Sports, Strus detailed his journey.

“Obviously, I got a two-way [with the Boston Celtics] on draft night so I thought they thought very highly of me,” Strus explained. “I had a good camp and Danny Ainge and Brad Stevens said it was one of the hardest decisions they had to make but at the end of the day it is a business and I understand that. I was lucky enough to go home and play for my hometown team [the Chicago Bulls]. That didn’t go as I wanted it to, the knee (injury, in December 2019) happened. But everything happens for a reason and I am here in Miami. It is crazy how things work because this is the best possible place for me, and I have fit in extremely well here.”

Miami fans should be ecstatic that things didn’t work out in Boston or Chicago. As for Butler, he has evidently taken on the role of Strus’ big brother, which obviously involves poking fun at him