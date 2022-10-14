Heat Star Jimmy Butler Sounds Off on 19-Year-Old Rookie

For the past few years, the Miami Heat have been known as one of the best developmental organizations in the business. They are constantly taking late-round picks and/or undrafted players and turning them into legitimate NBA rotational pieces.

Prime examples of this are guys like Duncan Robinson, Max Strus, and Gabe Vincent. All three of them have turned into crucial pieces of the puzzle in Miami. Well, in the 2022 NBA Draft, they found another one of those pieces, only this time, he was a late-first-round draft pick.

Nikola Jovic has emerged as a quality player at a time when the Heat desperately need someone to step up at the power forward position. He’s looked great so far this season and is even earning praise from some of the team’s stars. Jimmy Butler said that he’s been impressed with Jovic thus far.

“He’s hella smart for not graduating high school yet,” Butler said. “He plays basketball the right way. He can shoot it, put the ball on the floor, and he can really pass it. I think that the more that he plays, the more comfortable he’s going to be out there. Whether it be with the starters, whether it be with some of the role players. I think that the more reps he gets in games against so many different types of competition, the better he’s going to become.”

The Heat star took a funny jab at Jovic for not graduating high school, as the youngster is still finishing up his schooling. At just 19 years old, he’s one of the youngest players in the league, and he won’t turn 20 until June 9 of next year.

Butler wasn’t the only one to praise Jovic, though. Star big man Bam Adebayo also took the time to show the rookie some love.

Adebayo: ‘He’s a Hooper’

While Jovic didn’t start in any of Miami’s five preseason games, he has a real opportunity to earn minutes with the regulars this year. PJ Tucker left in free agency, so they have some minutes open at the power forward position.

Jovic would hypothetically be sharing the frontcourt with Adebayo, who said that the 19-year-old is “a hooper.”

“Man, the thing I like about young fella, he’s a hooper,” Adebayo said “He’s one of those guys, he figures it out as he goes. And that’s the thing I’ve learned about him so far. Like throwing him in the first unit, he looked like he was comfortable with us.”

The Serbian forward is 6’10 and has a sweet stroke from behind the three-point line. He averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 3.0 assists on 40.5% shooting from the field and 34.6% from behind the arc (on 5.2 three-point attempts per game) during the preseason.

Adebayo also noted that Jovic just knows where to be on the floor.

Jovic Has Good Spacial Awareness

For a player who would primarily be in the game to deliver a spark on offense, Jovic earned high praise from Adebayo, who said that the rookie has good awareness and is always in the right spot.

“He knows exactly where to go, figuring it out in the flow, keeping the spacing. He’s not running around mindless. The kid can hoop,” Adebayo explained.

It seems unlikely that Miami immediately throws him into the starting lineup, but he has a chance to earn that role throughout the course of the season.