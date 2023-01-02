Jimmy Butler Proposed in ‘Splash’ Trade That Could Send Ex-No. 1 Pick to Heat

The Miami Heat are in a bit of a weird position. Obviously, they made the Eastern Conference Finals last year, so they’re talented enough to compete with the best teams in the league. However, they sit at just 19-18 on the season this year, good for seventh place in the East.

In turn, the Heat could potentially look to switch things up moving forward. They have a young core and an older one, but Michael Pina of The Ringer believes he could be a target for the Phoenix Suns in a team-altering deal that would see both organizations go down vastly different paths than the ones they are currently on.

“If a star becomes available, some combination of Deandre Ayton, Mikal Bridges, Johnson (in a sign-and-trade) and those picks would be an attractive package for any team that isn’t looking to bottom out. Think about Towns. What if the Suns offer Bridges, Landry Shamet, and as many unprotected picks and swaps as the CBA allows? Minnesota may be able to find a better offer, but that one is damn good.

“How about the Heat and Jimmy Butler? Or the Raptors and Siakam? Or (slow drumroll) what about the Lakers and LeBron James? The last one is a face-melter that’s not outside the realm of possibility. With his family rooted in Los Angeles, flights to and from Phoenix are only an hour. James Jones is a teammate he won three championships with. LeBron would finally get to play with Chris Paul, a long-time close friend, and Devin Booker, a pure scorer whose on and off-ball fit makes plenty of sense,” Pina wrote.

the last prediction in here is for every suns fan who hasn't had a good time watching this suns game https://t.co/CzEvkDmdIk — Michael Pina (@MichaelVPina) January 2, 2023

Miami would be getting back some combination of Ayton, Bridges, Shamet, and picks, solidifying their core moving forward. Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo, Ayton, and Bridges would be one of the best young cores in the league.

Meanwhile, Butler has played well this year for Miami, despite dealing with some injuries. He’s appeared in 23 of the team’s 37 games and is playing 34.9 minutes per contest. The veteran star is averaging 21.8 points, 6.7 rebounds, and 5.8 assists per game on 52.8% shooting from the floor and 34.0% shooting from beyond the three-point arc.

Heat Urged to Move Jimmy Butler for Trae Young

A blockbuster trade with the Suns isn’t the only one Butler has been floated in as of late, however. With all of the issues going on with Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks, Sam Quinn of CBS Sports suggested that Miami consider a deal swapping Butler for Young.

“The sneaky alternative [to a Young deal involving Tyler Herro] would be to sniff around Jimmy Butler deals. Young is 24. Adebayo is 25. Butler is 33 and constantly injured. Would it be worthwhile to deal Butler to a contender now, while his value is still relatively high and before his contract becomes too cumbersome, and then flip whatever they get in a Young package? In the grand scheme of things, probably. Young and Adebayo is the foundation of a half-decade or more of contention.”

Trae Young chose to not play Friday’s game vs. Nuggets due to an exchange with HC Nate McMillan during shootaround, per @shamscharania McMillan reportedly disagreed with Young's shoulder rehab approach and gave him the options to "play off the bench—or don't show up at all." pic.twitter.com/V4DnyoUqKW — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 4, 2022

Jayson Tatum Respects Jimmy Butler’s Boldness

Butler and the Heat took on the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Finals last year, and at the end of Game 7, Butler had a chance to win the series with a three-point shot. While it didn’t fall, Jayson Tatum’s dad, Justin Tatum, said he respects the attempt.

“I respect the hell out of Jimmy for that shot. He was playing the full 48 minutes.” Tatum said to Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports.