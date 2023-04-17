Jimmy Butler Sends Message on Tyler Herro After Injury in Heat Win Over Bucks

On Sunday night, the Miami Heat took down the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series. Despite being the eight seed, Miami managed to bring home the win. Giannis Antetokounmpo went down early for the Bucks, and later on, Tyler Herro exited the game for the Heat.

At the time, it was revealed that Herro had broken his hand, and the prognosis isn’t great. After the contest, Heat star Jimmy Butler spoke about how the Heat will have to step up in Herro’s absence moving forward.

“You can’t fully make up what Tyler has been for our team all year long,” Butler said via Bally Sports South & Bally Sports Sun. “But guys gotta step up, including myself, including Bam, and whoever Spo [Erik Spoelstra] calls upon to do an offensive assignment, a defensive assignment, to bring some energy, to dive on the floor, to get a loose ball or rebound. It’s all hands on deck at all times, and now more than ever.”

After the game, it was reported by Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report and TNT that Herro will miss 4-6 weeks with his injury.

“Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro broke the middle and ring finger on his shooting hand and is expected to be out approximately 4-6 weeks, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport,” Haynes tweeted.

As for Butler, he put up solid numbers against the Bucks, leading the Heat to victory. He finished the game with 35 points, five rebounds, 11 assists, and three steals on 15-of-27 shooting from the field.

Heat’s Bam Adebayo Shows Love to Kevin Love

In Herro’s absence, players will have to step up, and in Game 1 against the Bucks, one of the guys that did just that was Kevin Love. The big man played extremely well off the bench for Miami, scoring 18 points. After the game, star center Bam Adebayo showed love to Love for his performance.

“I mean, we’ve all seen K-Love locked in and hitting clutch shots in some of the biggest moments in his playing career,” Adebayo said via Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun. “So, for us, he just brings another savvy vet who’s been through these experiences. Who’s been through this type of grind. And I feel like he did what K-Love does tonight. Shoots open shots. And he has one of the highest IQs on the team.”

Jrue Holiday Discusses Heat Series

"It doesn't matter that we got the one seed. Miami's a good team. They're tough." Jrue Holiday and the #Bucks are focused on Miami. #FearTheDeer pic.twitter.com/0XnFMO8oXK — Bally Sports Wisconsin (@BallySportWI) April 16, 2023

While the Bucks are the one seed, the Heat are not a team to be messed with. They have a ton of talent on the roster, and despite their struggles this season, they always play hard. Plus, the injury to Antetokounmpo adds a whole new wrinkle to the series. Ahead of Game 1, Bucks guard Jrue Holiday spoke about how the Heat could be a challenge.

“I feel like one through eight there’s always a chance,” Holiday said via Bally Sports Wisconsin. “It doesn’t matter that we got the one seed. Miami’s a good team. They’re tough. We know how they play. They play hard, they’re physical, they’re never gonna give up. So, I think at any point in any series, East or West, anything can happen. So we gotta be the one’s who are the hungrier team, the more competitive team.”