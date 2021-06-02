Kemba Walker to Miami? Boston to ‘Explore Moving’ Celtics Star

While the Miami Heat were swept in the 2020-21 NBA playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks, the Boston Celtics didn’t fare much better against the Brooklyn Nets, going down in a gentleman’s sweep. Now, both the Heat and the Celtics are already looking to restructure for next season.

Less than 24 hours after Boston was knocked out of the playoffs, MassLive’s Brian Robb reported that the franchise was looking to get rid of Kemba Walker, which is immediately an intriguing development for the team’s division rival in South Beach.

Walker, 31, averaged 19.3 points, 4.9 assists on 42% shooting this season. If he can stay healthy, adding this four-time All-Star to play alongside Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo could create a new dominant Big Three in Miami.

The latest Heat news straight to your inbox! Join the Heavy on Heat newsletter here!

Join Heavy on Heat!

While that sounds great in theory, the issue of money makes such a move extremely complicated. However, the $73 million Walker is owed over the next two years is exactly why Boston would like to ship him off.

Robb reported, “Kemba Walker is one of the most overpaid players in the NBA and league sources expect the Celtics to explore moving him in a trade to help create some current and future salary flexibility and reduce what is currently set to be the highest tax bill in team history (if the team wants to re-sign Fournier for market value).”

Because Walker’s price tag is astronomical, Boston would have to include a few draft picks to make a deal for the aging guard to come to fruition — and as Miami Herald‘s Barry Jackson’s pointed out on June 1, “Not only does Miami not have a pick in the July 29 NBA Draft, but the Heat currently has only one pick that’s eligible to be traded in the next seven drafts — a 2024 second-rounder.”

The Heat will have an estimated $25 million in cap space to play with this summer, and if the Heat strike out in free agency, which is very possible, they would be desperate for a move. While Walker is injury-prone, he missed 45 games over the past two years, he’s undeniably a good player and might be worth the risk.

Numerous Heat Players Become Free Agents this Summer

Miami Heat’s front office have a lot of big decisions to make this summer. After such a disappointing postseason run, history has proven that Heat president Pat Riley will not hesitate to dive into a major restructure.

As a franchise, the Heat haven’t been swept in the first round of the playoffs since 2007. After being eliminated by the Chicago Bulls, Riley didn’t waste any time cleaning house. The Heat quickly said goodbye to James Posey, Gary Payton, Michael Doleac, Jason Kapono, Shaquille O’Neal, and Antoine Walker.

For the upcoming 2021-22 NBA season, the following Heat players are also without job security: Victor Oladipo, Duncan Robinson, Trevor Ariza, Max Strus, Kendrick Nunn, Andre Iguodala, Gabe Vincent, Goran Dragic, DeWayne Dedmon, Nemanja Bjelica, and Udonis Haslem.

READ NEXT: The Huge ‘Mistake’ With Miami Heat Star Bam Adebayo: B/R