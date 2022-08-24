Heat Rumors: NBA Analyst ‘Not Sold’ on Nets Star Remaining in Brooklyn

The Miami Heat‘s role in the Kevin Durant sweepstakes appeared to come to an abrupt halt on Tuesday, August 23, after the Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks released the following statement:

“Steve Nash, and I, together with Joe Tsai and Clara Wu Tsai, met with Kevin Durant and Rich Kleinman in Los Angeles yesterday. We have agreed to move forward with our partnership. We are focusing on basketball, with one collective goal in mind: build a lasting franchise to bring a championship to Brooklyn.”

However, Sun Sentinel’s Ira Winderman doesn’t believe Durant and the Nets are suddenly copacetic, or that the 33-year-old power forward will remain in Brooklyn long term. When a reader asked Winderman if the Heat will use their assets to focus on obtaining Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell instead, the NBA analyst was apprehensive.

“First, I’m still not sold that the Kevin Durant issue is settled,” Winderman wrote. “Yes, perhaps for the moment, but the Nets’ first five regular-season games are against the Pelicans, Raptors, Grizzlies, Bucks, Mavericks. Let’s first see how adversity is handled, if Kyrie Irving remains mercurial, and if Ben Simmons gets to and stays on the court.

“The Nets’ statement was mere words. Let’s wait on the actions, considering just three weeks ago Durant wanted Steve Nash and Sean Marks gone. But, yes, if there was any hesitancy about including an asset for Mitchell, that now could change. Still, I’m not sold on Tyler Herro plus additional sweeteners for Donovan Mitchell. That still feels somewhat excessive.”

Bleacher Report Urged the Heat to Go After Power Forward John Collins

While Durant’s situation in Brooklyn could once again fall apart, as it stands, Bleacher Report’s Zach Buckley believes the possibility of the Heat coming up with a megadeal for the two-time Finals MVP coming is dead. Instead, Buckley suggested a three-team trade proposal on Wednesday, August 24 that would land Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins with the Heat:

Atlanta Hawks receive: OG Anunoby and Thaddeus Young (can’t be traded until Jan. 15)

Toronto Raptors receive: Tyler Herro, Duncan Robinson and Jalen Johnson

Miami Heat receive: John Collins and 2024 first-round pick (lottery-protected, from ATL via SAC)

Buckley wrote, “The Hawks could use another lock-down defender, even after splurging on Dejounte Murray this summer. The Raptors could get good mileage out of a perimeter shot-creator. The Heat have a glaring void at the 4 spot and could look John Collins’ direction after seemingly lacking the assets to broker a bigger blockbuster for Kevin Durant or Donovan Mitchell.

“With the feisty Fred VanVleet and a collection of long-limbed defenders up front, Toronto may have more than enough defensive protection to cover up Herro’s shortcomings at that end. It should also be able to find a role for Duncan Robinson—an overpaid shooting specialist—and Toronto can run the physically gifted Jalen Johnson through its developmental program.

“The Heat would fill their void at the 4 with Collins, escape Robinson’s bloated salary, gain a first-round pick to keep or trade and not have to try to price Herro in 2023 restricted free agency. Collins has seen his usage drop in recent years, but the last time he was featured on that end, he averaged 21.6 points on 58.3/40.1/80.0 shooting.”

The Heat Are Still in the Mix to Make a Blockbuster Trade

Winderman reported on July 27 that the Heat’s pursuit for a new superstar would not be over until Herro, the centerpiece of the team’s trade package, receives his max extension. “There is only one definitive way to both say and show they are done, to both say and show they are content, to both say and show an abiding belief in the tired saw of, ‘We have enough,'” Winderman wrote.

“That will be if and when they sign off on a contract extension with Tyler Herro.

Because at that point, based on their limited supply of tradable assets, is when they would be sending the ultimate signal, one with ultimate transparency.” Once Herro gets paid, he’ll basically become untradeable and the Heat can no longer make a competitive offer.

