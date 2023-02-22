5-Time All-Star Kevin Love Sends Strong Message on Heat Decision

For a 34-year-old who was dropped from his previous team’s rotation, Miami Heat big man Kevin Love is generating a considerable amount of excitement in his new digs. Of course, that kind of goes with the territory when you’re a five-time All-Star and former NBA champion with nearly 15,000 career points to your credit.

But the Love hype isn’t just about what the veteran has done in the past — it’s about what he can do going forward. As recently as last season, Love was flirting with a 40% conversion rate from deep. For a Heat squad that ranks 28th league-wide with a three-point percentage of 33.4, that’s a big-time arrow to add to the quiver.

So, we can probably forgive Love and Bam Adebayo for having NSFW Instagram exchanges about floor spacing; the Heat were literally desperate for it. Adding him to the mix — even during this late stage of his career — could raise the club’s ceiling. Which begs the question — why exactly did Love pick Miami over other contenders?

According to the baller himself, it was a simple matter of fit.

New Heat F/C Kevin Love Was Confident He Could Help

Following a Wednesday workout at Miami-Dade Arena, Love — who also considered a move to the Philadelphia 76ers — suggested that he’d be filling gaps in South Beach. If he can pull it off, it won’t just be a game-changer for the Heat but also for Love himself, given his desire to be on the hardwood and actually contributing.

“I felt it was a great opportunity for me to come here and just further what the Heat has had in place for so long and help them with size and shooting and rebounding and everything that are strengths in my game,” Love said, via the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Of course, everyone in Miami knows full well the potential upside that comes with adding Love to the mix, too. So, the good vibes are mutually felt right now.

“Whether it be our personnel, coaching staff, all the people here have been incredibly welcoming” Love said. “Pat [Riley], [Erik Spoelstra], Andy [Elisburg], the Arisons, kind of across the board. You walk in here and you see what they’re about right away.”

Love Didn’t Consternate Over His Decision

While Philly arguably has just as good of a shot (if not a better one) at winning the title right now as Miami, Love pointed out that the Heat’s track record places them on another level. So, when push came to shove, he wasn’t consternating over who he should sign with.

“I always looked at Miami as a place that would have been a great landing spot for me,” Love said. “I love the way that, again, they operate here. You can tell that it’s a top-tier, high-class, high-character organization and that all starts at the top. So for me, at the end of the day, it was a pretty easy decision.

“Obviously for people, money factors in and location, that sort of thing. But for me, it was looking at the Eastern Conference, looking at what this team needs.”