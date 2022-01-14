Analyst Speaks out on Heat Guard’s Two-Way Prospects

Where NBA hardship signings are concerned, most teams would be hard-pressed to replicate the success that the Miami Heat have had with Kyle Guy. Just one day after the former NCAA tourney hero signed on the dotted line, he was putting up 17 points, four dimes, four boards and three thefts against the Rockets.

And while he has yet to meet with the lofty standard he set in his first game, Guy has continued to play well for head coach Erik Spoelstra whenever he’s gotten enough minutes to do so.

So, it came as no surprise when the Heat elected to ink him to a second 10-day hardship deal on January 10. The question remains, though — where will Guy go once the Heat are healthy and Covid free?

For his part, one league insider believes that the 24-year-old has shown enough during his brief stint with the Heat to extend his current stay in the Association.

Hollinger: Two-Way Coming?





1-On-1: Kyle Guy On Signing With the Miami Heat, NBA Future and Jack Harlow Comparisons Wes Goldberg talks with Kyle Guy about his time with the Miami Heat, his favorite movies and why he thinks Jack Harlow looks like him — not the other way around. Follow & Subscribe to the Locked On Heat podcast on these platforms… 🎧 Apple apple.co/3nBjVGq 🎧 Spotify spoti.fi/3pTVeHM 🎧 Audacy bit.ly/3mjz2ou 🎧 Stitcher bit.ly/2XT3Nam… 2022-01-11T05:00:14Z

On Thursday, The Athletic’s John Hollinger — a statistics guru and former league exec — put a spotlight on some of the better hardship players to hit the league over the last month-plus by selecting his own All-Hardship Team.

As one might expect, Guy was one of his selections, along with the likes of Lance Stephenson, Stanley Johnson, Alfonzo McKinnie, Marquese Chriss, et al. In his write-up on the Heat guard, Hollinger further opined that Guy should get another deal once his current 10-day expires.

“Wahoowa!!” he wrote. “Kyle Guy played the last two years on a two-way in Sacramento and will be a prime candidate to sign another one once his stint with the Heat ends.”

With Guy boasting averages of 8.2 points and 2.3 assists in 17.2 minutes per game — and logging shooting splits of 51-45-80 — Hollinger isn’t going out on too much of a limb here.

That said, there are real questions to be asked about where the 6-foot-1 combo guard’s next opportunity will come from.

The Heat Fit Is Still a Problematic One Long-Term

Although Heat fans are undoubtedly keen to see Guy remain with the club for the rest of the season, the team’s crowded roster and tricky financial situation may prevent it from happening.

As it stands, Caleb Martin and Marcus Garrett are holding down Miami’s two two-way spots. For his part, Martin has been something of a revelation for the Heat himself. Since December 4, the 6-foot-5 wing has put up 14.9 points and 5.5 rebounds per contest.

Garrett, meanwhile, is an intriguing prospect due to his defensive chops.

The Heat could convert Martin’s deal to a standard contract, which would free up a two-way spot for Guy. However, there are also luxury tax concerns to consider. Nevertheless, it would seem Guy has likely secured a two-way deal somewhere.

Whether that’s in Miami or somewhere else remains to be seen.

