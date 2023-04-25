Kyle Lowry Drops Message on Jimmy Butler After Monster Game in Win Over Bucks

Jimmy Butler’s 56-point performance in the Miami Heat‘s Game 4 win over the Milwaukee Bucks was insane. The veteran wing essentially single-handedly willed the Heat to a 3-1 lead against the Bucks, carrying the load both early and late in Monday’s 119-114 thriller.

Butler’s teammate, Kyle Lowry, dropped a strong message on his performance, after the big victory.

“I think we witnessed a guy who continues to be in his prime and playing at a level of basketball that not many players can get to,” Lowry said via “The Athletic”. “You have to just kind of sit back and appreciate it. We can’t just bask in the glory right now. We’ve still got a job to do. But we appreciate what his abilities are.”

Miami’s No. 22 had to play in 41 of the 48 minutes, logging nine rebounds, two assists, and one block alongside his 56 points.

Butler’s explosion in Game 4 set a record for most points by a Heat player in a playoff game, surpassing the previous record of 49 set by LeBron James back in 2014 against the Brooklyn Nets.

Butler’s outing may be even more impressive because of the sheer lack of help he had in Game 4. Miami’s next highest scorer was Bam Adebayo, who notched 15 points, but shot just 6-of-16 from the field. The only other two Heat players who cracked double digits were Caleb Martin, who scored 12 points, and Gabe Vincent, who had 10 points.

Heat’s Jimmy Butler is ‘Just Hoopin’ Against Bucks

The 33-year-old has been unreal throughout the Heat’s opening-round series against Milwaukee. He’s averaged 36.5 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5 assists per game, while shooting 62.8% from the field and 52.9% from beyond the arc.

This isn’t a new thing for Miami’s star. He seems to turn things up a notch every spring when the lights get bright. That consistent heightened level-of-play has led to many fans nicknaming Butler “Playoff Jimmy.”

When asked about “Playoff Jimmy,” Butler smirked and told reporters that it’s not a thing.

“It’s not a thing. It’s not,” he said via Bally Sports Sun. “I just be hoopin’.”

"[Playoff Jimmy] is not a thing. It's not. I just be hoopin'." 😏 Jimmy Butler speaks after a 𝙡𝙚𝙜𝙚𝙣𝙙𝙖𝙧𝙮 performance with 56 points in the Heat's Game 4 victory @MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/3XNI1PggDa — Bally Sports Sun: HEAT (@BallyHEAT) April 25, 2023

He then gave in a bit, explaining his love for the competitive spirit of the playoffs.

“I love the competitive aspect of [the playoffs]. I think this is where the best players show up and show out. I’m not saying I’m one of those best players. I just want to be looked at as such,” Butler said. “I want to do everything for my team to win, along with everybody else on this roster. I think [Pat Riley] and [Erik Spoelstra] wanted me here for a reason. I feel like this is part of that reason.”

Erik Spoelstra Praises Jimmy Butler’s Gutsy Performance in Heat Win

Spoelstra, Miami’s head coach, went into detail about Butler’s impact on winning, citing his effort on the defensive end as key.

“In many ways, for 40 minutes of this game, it was frustrating. Things weren’t going our way,” he explained via the NBA Interviews YouTube channel. “It just shows if you have the right grit and perseverance, you can find different ways to win, even if it’s ugly. It always helps to have a guy like Jimmy Butler. In this game, Jimmy literally guarded every single person on the roster at some point. So, yes, you can count the 56 points or you can count the two-way basketball, where he’s defending literally every single situation. That’s what the greatest winners in this league do.”

The Heat will have a chance to close out the Bucks on Wednesday for Game 5. Tip off is scheduled for 9:30 p.m. ET.